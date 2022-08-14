Marlon Vera and Dominick Cruz squared off in the main event of UFC Fight Night card live from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA on Saturday August 13, which made it Sunday August 14 in Australia. The contest featured No. 5-ranked bantamweight contender up against former two-time UFC 135-pound champion and No. 8-ranked contender in the scheduled for five rounds showdown.

Advertisements

The bout didn’t go a full distance. Vera came out on top scoring a knockout at 2 minutes and 16 seconds into the fourth round with head kick and punches.

In addition to the victory, Marlon Vera of Irvine, California improved to 20-7 and recorded the fourth win in a row. San Diego native Dominick Cruz dropped to 24-4, which snaps his two-win streak.

You can watch Marlon Vera vs Dominick Cruz full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

(Some of the video clips below may be restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for Spain, might be helpful to view from practically any location.)

Vera vs Cruz full fight video highlights

Former two-time UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes Top 5 contender Marlon Vera.

Fight time.

Round 1.

El poder de @chitoveraUFC ya se nota en el primer round? #UFCSanDiego pic.twitter.com/qBFqbNNF9p — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 14, 2022

Round 2.

Round 3.

Round 4.

WOOOOW??? chitoveraUFC LO MANDA A DORMIR CON UNA PATADA DESCOMUNAL?? #UFCSanDiego pic.twitter.com/MrJoadYAl1 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 14, 2022

Verdict.

Get UFC San Diego: Vera vs Cruz full fight card results.