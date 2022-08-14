Nate Landwehr and David Onama put on a blockbuster performance when the pair squared off live from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA on Saturday August 13, which made it Sunday August 14 in Australia. The contest served as the co-main event to UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz.

After three rounds of a featherweight battle one judge had it 28-28, while two other judges scored the fight 29-27 in favor of Landwehr.

Taking majority decision Landwehr secured the second victory in a row and improved to 16-4. Onama dropped to 10-2, which snapped his two-win streak.

