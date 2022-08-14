Search
Teofimo Lopez vs Pedro Campa full fight video highlights

Lopez vs Campa live from Las Vegas

Teofimo Lopez and Pedro Campa squared off in the main event live from Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday August 13, which made it Sunday August 14 in Australia. The contest featured Brooklyn native and former unified lightweight champion making his junior welterweight debut against Mexican veteran.

The scheduled for ten rounds bout ended prior to the final bell. Lopez dominated and stopped Campa in the seventh round.

With the victory Teofimo Lopez improved to 17-1, 13 KOs and made successful junior welterweight debut. He also took the vacant NABF and WBO International titles. Pedro Campa dropped to 34-2-1, 23 KOs.

Check out Teofimo Lopez vs Pedro Campa full fight video highlights up top.

Get Lopez vs Campa full fight card results.

