Lopez vs Campa results, start time, live stream, how to watch, main event, undercard

FIGHTMAG
Stream Teofimo Lopez vs Pedro Campa results live from Las Vegas
Teofimo Lopez vs Pedro Campa faceoff | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Teofimo Lopez vs Pedro Campa live from Las Vegas

Brooklyn native and former unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez (16-1, 12 KOs) makes his junior welterweight debut against Mexican veteran Pedro Campa (34-1-1, 23 KOs) in the main event live from Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, August 13. The pair squares off in the scheduled for ten rounds bout with the vacant NABF and WBO International titles at stake. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, August 14.

In the ten-round co-main event undefeated Xander Zayas (13-0, 9 KOs) and Elias Espadas (22-4, 15 KOs) battle it out for the vacant NABO junior middleweight belt. Among the bouts featured on the Lopez vs Campa undercard, Jose Enrique Durantes Vivas (21-2, 11 KOs) takes on Edy Valencia (19-7-6, 7 KOs) in the eight-rounder at featherweight and Andres Cortes (17-0, 10 KOs) faces Abraham Montoya (20-3-1, 14 KOs) in the eight-rounder at junior lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Teofimo Lopez vs Pedro Campa

United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, August 13
Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Prelims: 6:40 pm ET / 3:40 pm PT

Australia
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, August 14
Time: 10 am AEST

Other countries
Broadcast: FITE
Date and time vary by location
Schedule is available on the event broadcast page

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Lopez vs Campa from practically anywhere.

Stream Lopez vs Campa live on FITE

Lopez vs Campa fight card

Get Lopez vs Campa full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

  • Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa, 10 rounds, junior welterweight – vacant NABF and WBO International junior welterweight titles
  • Xander Zayas vs. Elias Espadas, 8 rounds, junior middleweight – vacant NABO junior middleweight title

Teofimo Lopez: Pedro Campa is the start of a new chapter in my career

Undercard

  • Jose Enrique Durantes Vivas vs. Edy Valencia, 8 rounds, featherweight
  • Andres Cortes vs. Abraham Montoya, 8 rounds, junior lightweight
  • Troy Isley vs. Victor Toney, 6 rounds, middleweight
  • Duke Ragan vs. D’Angelo Fuentes, 6 rounds, featherweight
  • Omar Rosario vs. Esteban Munoz, 6 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Charlie Sheehy vs. Juan Manuel Castaneda Valle, 4 rounds, lightweight
