Troy Isley defeats Victor Toney by decision

Troy Isley (7-0, 4 KOs) of Washington, D.C. earned a unanimous decision against Victor Toney (6-2-1, 5 KOs) of Youngstown, OH when the pair squared off at Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday August 13, which made it Sunday August 14 in Australia. The contest was featured on the Teofimo Lopez vs Pedro Campa undercard live stream on ESPN+.

After six rounds of a middleweight battle one judge scored the fight 60-54, while two other judges had it 59-55, all in favor of Isley.

