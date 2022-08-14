Search
Boxing

Troy Isley defeats Victor Toney by decision

FIGHTMAG
Troy Isley vs Victor Toney
Troy Isley vs Victor Toney | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Lopez vs Campa live from Las Vegas

Troy Isley (7-0, 4 KOs) of Washington, D.C. earned a unanimous decision against Victor Toney (6-2-1, 5 KOs) of Youngstown, OH when the pair squared off at Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday August 13, which made it Sunday August 14 in Australia. The contest was featured on the Teofimo Lopez vs Pedro Campa undercard live stream on ESPN+.

Advertisements

After six rounds of a middleweight battle one judge scored the fight 60-54, while two other judges had it 59-55, all in favor of Isley.

Get Lopez vs Campa full fight card results.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097