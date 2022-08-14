UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Cruz aka airs live from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA on Saturday August 13, which makes it Sunday August 14 in Australia.

The main event is a five-round bantamweight battle between top-ranked contenders Marlon Vera (19-7) and Dominick Cruz (24-3). No. 5 Vera is looking for his fourth straight victory. Former two-time UFC 135-pound champion and No. 8 Cruz won two of his previous bouts. The co-main is a featherweight bout between Nate Landwehr (15-4) and David Onama (10-1).

Also on the card Yazmin Jauregui (8-0) and Iasmin Lucindo (13-4) square off at women’s strawweight, unbeaten Azamat Murzakanov (11-0) meets Devin Clark (13-6) at light heavyweight and Priscila Cachoeira 11-4) takes on Ariane Lipski 14-7) at women’s bantamweight. In addition, Bruno Silva (22-7) and Gerald Meerschaert (34-15) faceoff at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC San Diego: Vera vs Cruz

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Saturday, August 13

Main Card: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Prelims: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Sunday, August 14

Main Card: 9 am AEST

Prelims: 6 am AEST

UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz results

Get UFC San Diego: Vera vs Cruz full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz

Nate Landwehr vs. David Onama

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Iasmin Lucindo

Devin Clark vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Ariane Lipski vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Bruno Silva vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Preliminary Card

Angela Hill vs. Lupita Godinez

Martin Buday vs. Lukasz Brzeski

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes

Gabriel Benitez def. Charlie Ontiveros by TKO (punches, R1 at 3:33)

Tyson Nam def. Ode Osbourne by KO (punches, R1 at 2:59)

Josh Quinlan def. Jason Witt by KO (punch, R1 at 2:09)

Youssef Zalal vs. Da’Mon Blackshear – majority draw (28–29, 28–28, 28–28)