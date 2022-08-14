Search
UFC

UFC San Diego results, Vera vs Cruz

FIGHTMAG
Stream UFC Fight Night Vera vs Cruz live results from San Diego
Marlon Vera vs Dominick Cruz faceoff | YouTube/UFC

UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz

UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Cruz aka airs live from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA on Saturday August 13, which makes it Sunday August 14 in Australia.

The main event is a five-round bantamweight battle between top-ranked contenders Marlon Vera (19-7) and Dominick Cruz (24-3). No. 5 Vera is looking for his fourth straight victory. Former two-time UFC 135-pound champion and No. 8 Cruz won two of his previous bouts. The co-main is a featherweight bout between Nate Landwehr (15-4) and David Onama (10-1).

Also on the card Yazmin Jauregui (8-0) and Iasmin Lucindo (13-4) square off at women’s strawweight, unbeaten Azamat Murzakanov (11-0) meets Devin Clark (13-6) at light heavyweight and Priscila Cachoeira 11-4) takes on Ariane Lipski 14-7) at women’s bantamweight. In addition, Bruno Silva (22-7) and Gerald Meerschaert (34-15) faceoff at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC San Diego: Vera vs Cruz

United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Saturday, August 13
Main Card: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT
Prelims: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT

Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Sunday, August 14
Main Card: 9 am AEST
Prelims: 6 am AEST

UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz results

Get UFC San Diego: Vera vs Cruz full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

  • Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz
  • Nate Landwehr vs. David Onama
  • Yazmin Jauregui vs. Iasmin Lucindo
  • Devin Clark vs. Azamat Murzakanov
  • Ariane Lipski vs. Priscila Cachoeira
  • Bruno Silva vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Preliminary Card

  • Angela Hill vs. Lupita Godinez
  • Martin Buday vs. Lukasz Brzeski
  • Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes
  • Gabriel Benitez def. Charlie Ontiveros by TKO (punches, R1 at 3:33)
  • Tyson Nam def. Ode Osbourne by KO (punches, R1 at 2:59)
  • Josh Quinlan def. Jason Witt by KO (punch, R1 at 2:09)
  • Youssef Zalal vs. Da’Mon Blackshear – majority draw (28–29, 28–28, 28–28)
