Search
UFC

UFC San Diego video: Priscila Cachoeira stops Ariane Lipski in the first round

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz

Priscila Cachoeira (12-4) secured her second win in a row when she dominated and stopped Ariane Lipski (14-8) in the opening round of their scheduled for three bantamweight contest. The women’s MMA battle was featured on the UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz card live from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA on Saturday August 13, which made it Sunday August 14 in Australia.

Advertisements

The Brazilian fighter TKO’d her American opponent with punches at 1 minute and 5 seconds into the first round. Check out the video of stoppage below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Priscila Cachoeira TKO’s Ariane Lipski

Get UFC San Diego: Vera vs Cruz full fight card results.

Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097