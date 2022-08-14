Priscila Cachoeira (12-4) secured her second win in a row when she dominated and stopped Ariane Lipski (14-8) in the opening round of their scheduled for three bantamweight contest. The women’s MMA battle was featured on the UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz card live from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA on Saturday August 13, which made it Sunday August 14 in Australia.

Advertisements

The Brazilian fighter TKO’d her American opponent with punches at 1 minute and 5 seconds into the first round. Check out the video of stoppage below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Priscila Cachoeira TKO’s Ariane Lipski

Get UFC San Diego: Vera vs Cruz full fight card results.