Undefeated Xander Zayas (14-0, 10 KOs) recorded his tenth victory by knockout when he faced Elias Espadas (22-5, 15 KOs) at Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday August 13, which made it Sunday August 14 in Australia. The bout served as the co-feature to Teofimo Lopez vs Pedro Campa junior welterweight showdown live on ESPN and ESPN+.

The scheduled for ten rounds bout ended at 23 seconds into the fifth round after the Puerto Rican boxer floored his Mexican opponent with big right. Check out the video of finish below and up top.

In addition to the victory by knockout Xander Zayas also lifted the vacant NABO junior middleweight title.

