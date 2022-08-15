Adrien Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) and Omar Figueroa (28-2-1, 19 KOs) battle it out in the main event at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL on Saturday, August 20. The contest features four-division world champion of Cincinnati, OH up against former WBC lightweight titleholder of Weslaco, TX. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds bout at super lightweight. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, August 21.

In the twelve-round co-main event unbeaten Alberto Puello (20-0, 10 KOs) of Dominican Republic and Batyr Akhmedov (9-1, 8 KOs) of Uzbekistan battle it out for the vacant WBA super lightweight title. Also on the main card WBA super featherweight champion Roger Gutierrez (26-3-1, 20 KOs) of Venezuela defends his title in the twelve-rounder against Hector Luis Garcia (15-0, 10 KOs) of Dominican Republic. Kicking off the action, Brandun Lee (25-0, 22 KOs) of La Quinta, CA faces Will Madera (17-1-3, 10 KOs of Albany, NY in the ten-rounder at super lightweight.

Among the Broner vs Figueroa undercard bouts, unbeaten Lenier Pero (7-0, 4 KOs) of Cuba meets Joel Caudle (9-6-2, 6 KOs) of Raleigh, NC in the eight-rounder at heavyweight. As well, undefeated Fiodor Czerkaszyn (19-0, 12 KOs) of Poland goes up against Gilbert Venegas Jr (11-1, 7 KOs) of East Moline, IL in the eight-rounder at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Adrien Broner vs Omar Figueroa

Boxing fans can watch Adrien Broner vs Omar Figueroa live stream on Showtime. The date is Saturday, August 20. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

The two-fight undercard streamed on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube and Showtime Boxing page on Facebook begins at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

The date when Adrien Broner vs Omar Figueroa airs live in Australia is Sunday, August 21. The start time is scheduled for 10 am AEST. The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 1 pm AEST.

Although no international live stream has been announced, fans can watch Broner vs Figueroa on Showtime via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, from practically anywhere.

Broner vs Figueroa fight card

The current Broner vs Figueroa lineup can be found below.

Main Card

Adrien Broner vs. Omar Figueroa, 12 rounds, super lightweight

Alberto Puello vs. Batyr Akhmedov, 12 rounds, super lightweight – for vacant WBA super lightweight title

Roger Gutierrez vs. Hector Luis Garcia, 12 rounds, super featherweight – for Gutierrez’s WBA super featherweight title

Brandun Lee vs. Will Madera, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Undercard

Lenier Pero vs. Joel Caudle, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs. Gilbert Venegas Jr, 8 rounds, middleweight

Non-televised undercard

Sergey Lipinets vs. Carlos Manuel Portillo, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Rau’shee Warren vs. Francisco Portillo, 8 rounds, bantamweight

Ismael Barroso vs. Fernando David Saucedo, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Atif Oberlton vs. Robert Burwell, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Miguel Angel Hernandez vs. Anthony Hannah, 6 rounds, middleweight

Michael Angeletti vs. Rafael Morel, 4 rounds, super bantamweight