Emanuel Navarrete (35-1, 29 KOs) and Eduardo Baez (21-2-2, 7 KOs) square off in the main event at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA on Saturday, August 20. The contest features WBO featherweight champion of Mexico defending the belt against his compatriot in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, August 21.

The co-main event is a ten-round welterweight battle between San Diego, CA native Giovani Santillan (29-0, 16 KOs) and fellow-unbeaten Julio Luna (19-0-2, 10 KOs) of Mexico. Kicking off the main card, Las Vegas based Nico Ali Walsh (5-0, 4 KOs) meets Reyes Sanchez (7-2, 3 KOs) of Topeka, Kansas in the four-round rematch at middleweight.

Among Navarrete vs Baez undercard bouts, Lindolfo Delgado (15-0, 13 KOs) and Omar Aguilar (24-0, 23 KOs) square off in the eight-round all-Mexican battle at junior welterweight. As well, Xavier Martinez (17-1, 11 KOs) of Sacramento, CA faces Alejandro Guerrero (12-2, 9 KOs) of Irving, TX in the eight-rounder at junior lightweight. In addition, Austin Brooks (7-0, 2 KOs) of La Mesa, CA takes on Oliver Galicia (5-0-1, 3 KOs) of Los Angeles, CA in the six-rounder at super featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Navarrete vs Baez tickets

Emanuel Navarrete vs Eduardo Baez tickets to witness all the action at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on Saturday, August 20 are on sale.

Navarrete vs Baez tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

How to watch Emanuel Navarrete vs Eduardo Baez in USA

Boxing fans can watch Emanuel Navarrete vs Eduardo Baez live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, August 20. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately midnight ET / 9 pm PT.

How to watch Navarrete vs Baez in Australia & other countries

The date when Emanuel Navarrete vs Eduardo Baez airs live in Australia is Sunday, August 21. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEST. International live stream is available on FITE.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 2 pm AEST.

The respective schedule in other countries can be found on the event broadcast page.

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Navarrete vs Baez from practically anywhere.

Navarrete vs Baez fight card

The finalized Navarrete vs Baez fight card is expected to be announced shortly. The current lineup looks as the following:

Main card

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Eduardo Baez, 12 rounds, featherweight – Navarrete’s WBO featherweight title

Giovani Santillan vs. Julio Luna, 10 rounds, welterweight

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Reyes Sanchez, 4 rounds, middleweight

Preliminary card

Lindolfo Delgado vs. Omar Alejandro Aguilar, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Luis Alberto Lopez vs. TBA, 8 rounds, featherweight

Xavier Martinez vs. Alejandro Guerrero, 8 rounds, junior lightweight

Miguel Contreras vs. Josec Ruiz, 8 rounds, lightweight

Austin Brooks vs. Oliver Galicia, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Antonio Mireles vs. Kaleel Carter, 4 rounds, heavyweight