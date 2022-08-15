Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua battle it out in the main event at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, August 20. The contest features reigning unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion of Ukraine up against former two-time titleholder of the UK. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds championship rematch. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, August 21.

Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) and Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) first met last September in London, England. Facing off in front of over 60,000 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, former undisputed cruiserweight king defeated two-time unified heavyweight champion by unanimous decision to become a new titleholder.

In the co-main event Filip Hrgovic (14-0, 12 KOs) of Croatia meets fellow-unbeaten contender Zhilei Zhang (24-0-1, 19 KOs) of China in ten-round IBF heavyweight title eliminator. Also on the card Callum Smith (28-1, 20 KOs) of the UK takes on Mathieu Bauderlique (21-1, 12 KOs) of France in the twelve-round WBC light heavyweight title eliminator.

Among other undercard bouts, Ramla Ali (6-0, 1 KO) faces Crystal Garcia Nova (10-2, 10 KOs) in the eight-rounder at super bantamweight and former two-division world champion Badou Jack (26-3-3) takes on Richard Rivera (21-0, 16 KOs) in the ten-rounder at cruiserweight. As well, Jozef Jurko (9-6-1, 6 KOs) meets Daniel Lapin (5-0) in the six-rounder at light heavyweight and Ziyad Almaayouf battles Jose Alatorre (0-1) in the four-rounder at super lightweight.

In addition, Andrew Tabiti (19-1, 15 KOs) duels (7-0-1, 6 KOs) in the eight-rounder at heavyweight. The latter reportedly replaces previously announced Tyrone Spong (14-0, 13 KOs). The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2

Boxing fans can watch Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, August 20. The time when the main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks is approximately 12 pm ET / 9 am PT / 5 pm CET.

The exact start time for the main card, as well as the preliminary lineup, is expected to be confirmed shortly.

The list of over 190 countries, where Usyk vs Joshua 2 is available on DAZN, includes United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, Spain, Italy, Poland and Japan.

The excluded markets are UK, Ireland, Ukraine and MENA. In order to live stream the fight online or watch on TV in these regions, fans should check their local providers.

How to watch Usyk vs Joshua 2 Australia time

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, August 21. The time when the main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks is approximately 2 am AEST.

Usyk vs Joshua 2 fight card

The current Usyk vs Joshua 2 fight card looks as the following:

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua, 12 rounds, heavyweight – Usyk’s unified WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles

Filip Hrgovic vs. Zhang Zhilei, 12 rounds, heavyweight – final IBF heavyweight title eliminator

Callum Smith vs. Mathieu Bauderlique, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – final WBC light heavyweight title eliminator

Ramla Ali vs. Crystal Garcia Nova, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Badou Jack vs. Richard Rivera, 10 rounds, cruiserweight

Andrew Tabiti vs. James Wilson, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Daniel Lapin vs. Jozef Jurko, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Jose Alatorre, 4 rounds, super lightweight