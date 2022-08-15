UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 airs live on pay-per-view from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, UT on Saturday, August 20. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with the welterweight title contested on the night. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, August 21.

In the five-round main event Kamaru Usman makes the sixth defense of his 170-pound title against Leon Edwards. The pair meets for the second time. Their first non-title bout late 2015 ended in favor of Usman, who defeated Edwards by unanimous decision.

In his previous outing last November Usman (20-1) scored a unanimous decision in the championship rematch against Colby Covington. Prior to that he KO’d Jorge Masvidal in the second round of their championship rematch and stopped Gilbert Burns in Round 3.

No. 2-ranked Edwards (19-3, 1 NC) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Nate Diaz. Before that he faced Belal Muhammad in a bout that ended in No Contest due to an accidental eye poke and scored a UD against Rafael dos Anjos.

In the co-main event former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold makes his Octagon return against former 185-pound title challenger Paulo Costa. The bout is scheduled for three rounds.

Rockhold (16-5) last fought in July 2019 when he was stopped by Jan Blachowicz in the second round of his light heavyweight debut. Before that he suffered the defeat via third-round TKO against Yoel Romero.

Costa (13-2) also lost two of his previous bouts, most recently dropping a unanimous decision against Marvin Vettori. Prior to that he faced the defeat via second-round stoppage against current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Among other bouts featured on the UFC 278 PPV card, former featherweight champion Jose Aldo (31-7) takes on Merab Dvalishvili (14-4) at bantamweight and Marcin Tybura (22-7) faces Alexandr Romanov (16-0) at heavyweight. In addition, Tyson Pedro (8-3) meets Harry Hunsucker (7-5) at light heavyweight.

The top of UFC 278 preliminary card pits Leonardo Santos (18-6-1) and Jared Gordon (18-5) at lightweight. Among other prelims Wu Yanan (12-5) squares off against Lucie Pudilova (13-7) at women’s bantamweight, Sean Woodson (9-1) goes up against Luis Saldana (16-7) at featherweight and Miranda Maverick (12-4) duels Shanna Young (9-5) at women’s flyweight.

Among the UFC 278 early prelims AJ Fletcher (9-1) takes on Ange Loosa (8-3) at welterweight, Amir Albazi (14-1) faces Francisco Figueiredo (13-4-1) at flyweight and Aori Qileng (19-9) meets Jay Perrin (10-5) at bantamweight. Kicking off the action, Daniel Da Silva (11-3) and Victor Altamirano (10-2) battle it out at flyweight.

UFC 278 tickets

UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 tickets to witness all the MMA action at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, UT on Saturday, August 20 are on sale.

UFC 278 tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 date and time in the United States

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, August 20. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The preliminary card starts at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The early prelims begin at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 date and time in Australia

The date and time when UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 airs live in Australia is Sunday, August 21 at 12 pm AEST. Live stream is available on Main Event on Kayo.

The preliminary card begins at 10 am AEST. The early prelims start at 8 am AEST.

UFC 278 lineup

The full UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards – Usman’s UFC welterweight title

Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold

Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov

Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker

Preliminary Card

Leonardo Santos vs. Jared Gordon

Yanan Wu vs. Lucie Pudilova

Sean Woodson vs. Luis Saldana

Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young

Early Preliminary Card

A.J. Fletcher vs. Ange Loosa

Francisco Figueiredo vs. Amir Albazi

Aori Qileng vs. Jay Perrin

Daniel Lacerda vs. Victor Altamirano