UFC 278 Countdown features welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and challenger Leon Edwards ahead of their rematch, plus Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold ahead of their middleweight clash. Video is available up top.

UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 airs live on ESPN+ PPV from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, UT on Saturday, August 20.

In Australia the event is available on Kayo on Sunday, August 21.