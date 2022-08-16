Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship comes to the United Kingdom on Saturday, August 20 with BKFC 27: MVP vs Platinum taking place at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England. The fight card live on pay-per-view features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with Michael Page and Mike Perry squaring off in the headliner of the show. In addition, Paige VanZant is set for her next fight against Charisa Sigala.

The date when BKFC 27 London airs live in Australia is Sunday, August 21.

In the main event No. 2-ranked Bellator MMA welterweight Michael “Venom” Page makes his bare knuckle boxing debut against former UFC 170-pounder Mike “Platinum” Perry (1-0). The pair battles it out at middleweight.

In the co-main event former UFC star Paige VanZant (0-2) makes her third appearance as a bare knuckle boxer facing off against Charisa Sigala (1-2-1) at women’s flyweight. “PVZ” is back in the ring following her first two fights against Rachael Ostovich and Britain Hart.

Also on the BKFC 27 card, Connor Tierney (6-1, 1 KO) takes on Joe Elmore (2-1) at welterweight, Mick Terrill (4-1) meets Sam Shewmaker (4-3-1, 2 KO) at heavyweight and James Lilley (1-0) faces Tyler Goodjohn (1-1) at lightweight. In addition, Danny Christie and Terry Brazier make their BKFC debut at light heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch BKFC 27: MVP vs Platinum

Bare knuckle boxing fans can watch BKFC 27: MVP vs Platinum live stream on FITE. The date is Saturday, August 20. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm BST in the United Kingdom, which makes it 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the United States.

The date when BKFC 27: MVP vs Platinum airs live in Australia is Sunday, August 21. The start time is scheduled for 4 am AEST.

BKFC 27 preliminary lineup starts an hour prior to the main card.

BKFC 27 fight card

The full BKFC 27: MVP vs Platinum fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Michael “Venom” Page vs. Mike Perry

Paige VanZant vs. Charisa Sigala

Connor Tierney vs. Joe Elmore

Mick Terrill vs. Sam Shewmaker

James Lilley vs. Tyler Goodjohn

Danny Christie vs. Terry Brazier

Chris Fishgold vs. Jake Bostwick

Dawid Zoltaszek vs. Adam Harris

Tony Giles vs. Ash Griffiths

David Round vs. Kearon Thomas

John Hick vs. Ellis Shepherd

Preliminary Card

Dan Vinni vs. Conan Barbaru

Franco Tenaglia vs. Chas Symonds

Rob Cunningham vs. Brett May