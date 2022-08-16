Dana White’s Contender Series: Season 6, Week 4 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday August 16, which makes it Wednesday August 17 in the UK and Australia. The event features five bouts with MMA prospects battling it out inside the UFC Octagon in hopes to earn a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Advertisements

In the featured bout, Thomas Paull (11-3) goes up against Esteban Ribovics (10-0) at lightweight. Among other bouts, Ivan Valenzuela (8-1) takes on Claudio Ribeiro (9-2) at middleweight, Jack Cartwright (10-0) faces Jose Johnson (14-7) at bantamweight and Hailey Cowan (6-2) meets Claudia Leite (8-2) at women’s bantamweight. Kicking off the action, Nazim Sadykhov (6-1) and Ahmad Hassanzada (8-1) square off at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

MMA fans can watch Dana White’s Contender Series 50 live stream on ESPN+ in the United States at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom at 1 am BST and Kayo in Australia at 10 am AEST.

DWCS 50 fight card

The full Dana White’s Contender Series 50 fight card looks as the following:

Esteban Ribovics vs. Thomas Paull

Claudio Ribeiro vs. Ivan Valenzuela

Jose Johnson vs. Jack Cartwright

Hailey Cowan vs. Claudia Leite

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Ahmad Sohail Hassanzada