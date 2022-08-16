Glory 81: Ben Saddik vs Adegbuyi 2 takes place at Castello in Dusseldorf, Germany on Saturday, August 20. The fight card live on pay-per-view features a series of kickboxing bouts with the heavyweight title eliminator headlining the show. In addition, the middleweight title is contested on the night. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, August 21.

In the main event Jamal Ben Saddik (36-8-1, 29 KO) and Benjamin Adegbuyi (35-7, 20 KO) square off in the rematch. Their first fight late 2018 saw Ben Saddik claiming the win by knockout in the opening round of the final of Glory Heavyweight Grand Prix.

In the co-main event Donovan Wisse (16-1, 10 KO) defends his middleweight title against Juri De Sous (43-6-1, 20 KO). Also on the card Nordine Mahieddin (27-14, 12 KO) faces Cihad Kepenek (21-6, 15 KO) at heavyweight, Ahmad Chikh Mousa (55-8-1) meets Rafik Habiat (77-7, 21 KO) at featherweight and Stoyan Koprivlenski (17-5, 6 KO) takes on Guerric Billet (36-5-1, 15 KO) at lightweight. In addition, Dennis Wosik (35-8-1, 9 KO) and Naoki Seki (19-6, 10 KO) battle it out at featherweight.

The preliminary card features Michael Boapeah (12-2-1, 6 KO) faceoff Florian Kroger (19-8, 6 KO) at middleweight and Chris Wunn (33-5-1, 14 KO) up against Ilias Darrazi (20-5-2, 6 KO) at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Glory 81 tickets

Glory 81: Ben Saddik vs Adegbuyi 2 tickets to witness all the action at CASTELLO in Düsseldorf, Germany on Saturday, August 20 are on sale (as of writing).

Tickets are priced at €525, €250, €95, €75, €55 and €45, as per announcement on the promotion’s website.

How to watch Glory 81: Ben Saddik vs Adegbuyi 2

Kickboxing fans can watch Glory 81: Ben Saddik vs Adegbuyi 2 live stream on pay-per-view on gloryfights.com at the PPV price of US$4.99, and on the respective platforms in the selected markets. The date is Saturday, August 20. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm CEST in Europe and 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the United States.

The date and time when Glory 81: Ben Saddik vs Adegbuyi 2 airs live in Australia is Sunday, August 21 at 4 am AEST.

The preliminary card starts an hour prior to the main card.

The list of streaming planforms and respective markets looks as the following:

Videoland – Netherlands;

VTM 4 – Belgium;

Fighting.de – Germany;

UNnext – Japan;

Viaplay – Poland;

Voyo – Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia;

Pro-TV – Romania;

Fight Network – Canada, Portugal, Mozambique, Angola, Nigeria, Spain, Greece, Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Bulgaria, Mena, Bosnia;

Globo – Brazil;

Glory Fights – rest of the World.

Glory 81 fight card

The full Glory 81: Ben Saddik vs Adegbuyi 2 fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Jamal Ben Saddik vs. Benjamin Adegbuyi – GLORY heavyweight title eliminator

Donovan Wisse vs. Juri De Sousa – Wisse’s GLORY middleweight title

Nordine Mahieddin vs. Cihad Kepenek

Ahmad Chikh Mousa vs. Rafik Habiat

Stoyan Koprivlenski vs. Guerric Billet

Dennis Wosik vs. Naoki Seki

Preliminary Card

Michael Boapeah vs. Florian Kroger

Chris Wunn vs. Ilias Darrazi