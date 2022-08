Unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and former two-time titleholder Anthony Joshua square off in the championship rematch live stream on DAZN from King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, August 20. Ahead of the event the fighters host a public workout. Video is available up top.

In Australia Usyk vs Joshua 2 airs live on Sunday, August 21.