Omar Figueroa (28-2-1, 19 KOs) and Sergey Lipinets (16-2-1, 12 KOs) battle it out in the main event at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL on Saturday, August 20. The contest features former WBC lightweight champion of Weslaco, TX up against Kazakhstan-born former IBF super lightweight titleholder of Woodland Hills, CA. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds WBC super lightweight title eliminator. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

In the twelve-round co-main event unbeaten Alberto Puello (20-0, 10 KOs) of Dominican Republic and Batyr Akhmedov (9-1, 8 KOs) of Uzbekistan battle it out for the vacant WBA super lightweight title. Also on the main card WBA super featherweight champion Roger Gutierrez (26-3-1, 20 KOs) of Venezuela defends his title in the twelve-rounder against Hector Luis Garcia (15-0, 10 KOs) of Dominican Republic. Kicking off the action, Brandun Lee (25-0, 22 KOs) of La Quinta, CA faces Will Madera (17-1-3, 10 KOs of Albany, NY in the ten-rounder at super lightweight.

Among the Figueroa vs Lipinets undercard bouts, unbeaten Lenier Pero (7-0, 4 KOs) of Cuba meets Joel Caudle (9-6-2, 6 KOs) of Raleigh, NC in the eight-rounder at heavyweight. As well, undefeated Fiodor Czerkaszyn (19-0, 12 KOs) of Poland goes up against Gilbert Venegas Jr (11-1, 7 KOs) of East Moline, IL in the eight-rounder at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Figueroa vs Lipinets tickets

Omar Figueroa Jr vs Sergey Lipinets tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, August 20 at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL are on sale.

Figueroa vs Lipinets tickets can be purchased via TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

How to watch Omar Figueroa Jr vs Sergey Lipinets

Boxing fans can watch Omar Figueroa Jr vs Sergey Lipinets live stream on Showtime. The date is Saturday, August 20. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

The two-fight undercard streamed on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube and Showtime Boxing page on Facebook begins at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

The date when Omar Figueroa Jr vs Sergey Lipinets airs live in Australia is Sunday, August 21. The start time is scheduled for 10 am AEST. The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 1 pm AEST.

Although no international live stream has been announced, fans can watch Figueroa vs Lipinets on Showtime via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, from practically anywhere.

Figueroa vs Lipinets Fight Week schedule of events

A number of events have been scheduled for Figueroa vs Lipinets Fight Week leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events taking place in Hollywood, FL can be found below. Date and time are local (ET).

Thursday, August 18

The final Figueroa vs Lipinets pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, August 18 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hard Rock Live (Arena). The start time is 11 am ET. Live stream is available on Showtime Sports and Premier Boxing Champions channels on YouTube.

Friday, August 19

The official Figueroa vs Lipinets weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, August 19 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hard Rock Event Center. The start time is 1 pm ET. Live stream is available on Showtime Sports and Premier Boxing Champions channels on YouTube.

Saturday, August 20

Figueroa vs Lipinets fight date is on Saturday, August 20. The location is Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. Doors open and the first fight begins at 4:30 pm ET. Undercard live stream on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube starts at 6 pm ET.

Figueroa vs Lipinets telecast on Showtime begins at 8 pm ET.

Figueroa vs Lipinets fight card

The current Figueroa vs Lipinets lineup can be found below.

Main Card

Omar Figueroa Jr vs. Sergey Lipinets, 12 rounds, super lightweight – WBC super lightweight title eliminator

Alberto Puello vs. Batyr Akhmedov, 12 rounds, super lightweight – for vacant WBA super lightweight title

Roger Gutierrez vs. Hector Luis Garcia, 12 rounds, super featherweight – for Gutierrez’s WBA super featherweight title

Brandun Lee vs. Will Madera, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Undercard

Lenier Pero vs. Joel Caudle, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs. Gilbert Venegas Jr, 8 rounds, middleweight

Non-televised undercard

Rau’shee Warren vs. Francisco Portillo, 8 rounds, bantamweight

Ismael Barroso vs. Fernando David Saucedo, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Atif Oberlton vs. Robert Burwell, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Miguel Angel Hernandez vs. Anthony Hannah, 6 rounds, middleweight

Michael Angeletti vs. Rafael Morel, 4 rounds, super bantamweight