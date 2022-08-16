UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 airs live on PPV from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, UT on Saturday August 20, which makes it Sunday August 21 in Australia. MMA event features a series of bouts headlined by the welterweight championship clash.
On the top of the fight-bill Kamaru Usman (20-1) defends his UFC welterweight title against No. 2-ranked contender Leon Edwards (19-3, 1 NC). In addition, the pair meets for the second time. “The Nigerian Nightmare” was on top with a unanimous decision in their first non-title fight in December 2015.
In the co-main event former middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa (13-2) goes up against former 185-pound champion Luke Rockhold (16-5), who makes his return to action. Both fighters are looking to rebound from a pair of defeats.
Among other bouts featured on the UFC 278 fight card, former featherweight champion Jose Aldo (31-7) and Merab Dvalishvili (14-4) battle it out at bantamweight and Alexandr Romanov (16-0) and Marcin Tybura (22-7) square off at heavyweight. In addition, Harry Hunsucker (7-5) and Tyson Pedro (8-3) duel at light heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.
UFC 278 start time in USA, Usman vs Edwards 2
MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, August 20. The time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.
The preliminary card begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, following the early prelims kicking off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live stream on ESPN+.
UFC 278 Australia time, Usman vs Edwards 2
MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, August 21. The start time is 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST.
The preliminary card starts at 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST, following the early prelims beginning at 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo.
UFC 278 fight card
The full UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 fight card looks as the following:
Main Card
- Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards – Usman’s UFC welterweight title
- Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold
- Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili
- Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov
- Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker
Preliminary Card
- Leonardo Santos vs. Jared Gordon
- Yanan Wu vs. Lucie Pudilova
- Sean Woodson vs. Luis Saldana
- Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young
Early Preliminary Card
- AJ Fletcher vs. Ange Loosa
- Francisco Figueiredo vs. Amir Albazi
- Qileng Aori vs. Jay Perrin
- Daniel Lacerda vs. Victor Altamirano