UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 airs live on PPV from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, UT on Saturday August 20, which makes it Sunday August 21 in Australia. MMA event features a series of bouts headlined by the welterweight championship clash.

Advertisements

On the top of the fight-bill Kamaru Usman (20-1) defends his UFC welterweight title against No. 2-ranked contender Leon Edwards (19-3, 1 NC). In addition, the pair meets for the second time. “The Nigerian Nightmare” was on top with a unanimous decision in their first non-title fight in December 2015.

In the co-main event former middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa (13-2) goes up against former 185-pound champion Luke Rockhold (16-5), who makes his return to action. Both fighters are looking to rebound from a pair of defeats.

Among other bouts featured on the UFC 278 fight card, former featherweight champion Jose Aldo (31-7) and Merab Dvalishvili (14-4) battle it out at bantamweight and Alexandr Romanov (16-0) and Marcin Tybura (22-7) square off at heavyweight. In addition, Harry Hunsucker (7-5) and Tyson Pedro (8-3) duel at light heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC 278 start time in USA, Usman vs Edwards 2

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, August 20. The time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The preliminary card begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, following the early prelims kicking off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live stream on ESPN+.

Order UFC 278 PPV on ESPN+ >>

UFC 278 Australia time, Usman vs Edwards 2

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, August 21. The start time is 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST.

The preliminary card starts at 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST, following the early prelims beginning at 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo.

Order UFC 278 PPV on Kayo >>

UFC 278 fight card

The full UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards – Usman’s UFC welterweight title

Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold

Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov

Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker

Preliminary Card

Leonardo Santos vs. Jared Gordon

Yanan Wu vs. Lucie Pudilova

Sean Woodson vs. Luis Saldana

Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young

Early Preliminary Card

AJ Fletcher vs. Ange Loosa

Francisco Figueiredo vs. Amir Albazi

Qileng Aori vs. Jay Perrin

Daniel Lacerda vs. Victor Altamirano