Ahead of UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2, Dana White appeared on The Jim Rome Show. He talked about the greatest welterweight of all time, a current state of a bantamweight division, former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, “The Baddest Man on the Planet” Mike Tyson, and more. Check it out below.

Advertisements

MMA fans can watch UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.