Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 6, Week 4 results

Dana White's Contender Series 50

Dana White’s Contender Series 50 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday August 16, which makes it Wednesday August 17 in the UK and Australia. The event features five bouts, with MMA prospects battling it out inside the Octagon, in hopes to earn a contract with the UFC.

On the top of fight card Thomas Paull (11-3) and Esteban Ribovics (10-0) battle it out at lightweight. Among other bouts, Claudio Ribeiro (9-2) faces Ivan Valenzuela (8-1) at middleweight and Jose Johnson (14-7) meets Jack Cartwright (10-0) at bantamweight. As well, Claudia Leite (8-2) meets Hailey Cowan (6-2) at women’s bantamweight. Kicking off the action, Ahmad Hassanzada (8-1) and Nazim Sadykhov (6-1) duel at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Dana White’s Contender Series 50

United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Tuesday, August 16
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

United Kingdom
Broadcast: BT Sport Monthly Pass
Date: Wednesday, August 17
Time: 1 am BST

Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Wednesday, August 17
Time: 10 am AEST

Dana White’s Contender Series 50 results

Get Dana White’s Contender Series 50 fight card below and stay tuned for results.

  • Esteban Ribovics vs. Thomas Paull
  • Claudio Ribeiro vs. Ivan Valenzuela
  • Jose Johnson vs. Jack Cartwright
  • Hailey Cowan vs. Claudia Leite
  • Nazim Sadykhov vs. Ahmad Sohail Hassanzada

UFC contract winners

Following the DWCS 50 results, UFC President Dana White names the fighters earning a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.

