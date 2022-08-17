Oleksandr Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) and Joshua Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) battle it out in the rematch live from King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, August 20. Kicking off the Fight Week, reigning unified heavyweight champion of Ukraine and former two-time titleholder of the UK hosted a public workout at Jeddah’s Saudia Airlines Club. Check out below what they had to say.

Boxing fans can watch Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 live stream on DAZN in the US, Canada, Australia and other countries. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, August 21.

Oleksandr Usyk, unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion

The last few months have been very difficult for you all, how pleased are you that fight night is nearly here?

“I’m very pleased that I am going to fight very soon, and I feel happy about that.”

Has it been difficult to focus on boxing at any time the last few months?

“Yes, but I did it.”

Any chance that you can tell us what you’re going to weigh?

“You’ll see it on the scales.”

How much did you learn from that first fight with Joshua?

“I’ve been watching him for ten years already.”

Everybody in Ukraine is going to be able to watch this fight for free, which is fantastic. How pleased are you about that?

“I’m very pleased about that. Thanks, God, for everything. We all worked hard on it.”

Anthony Joshua, former two-time unified heavyweight champion

You’ve been out here for over a month with the new team, how’s it been?

“Saudi has been good to me. Shout out to everyone in Saudi. I’ve had a good time. Everyone at my hotel has been looking after me, everyone in the gym. It’s been like a second home.”

And good memories from last time?

“Yeah, and I’m about to create new ones.”

Will that experience help you?

“You know what I learnt? Previous experiences are helpful, but it’s all about what happens on the night, right. I don’t know how much it will help me but I’m focused and I’m just ready to get the job done.”

How much did you learn at Spurs last September?

“I feel like one of my main strengths is that I’m a quick learner, I’m a sponge. But ultimately, apart from all of the learning stuff, it’s a fight. It’s a fight. That’s it. Whoever throws the most punches and lands the most punches wins. That’s all that matters.”

Is it a case of showing something new or is it a case of getting in there and showing everybody who you’ve always been?

“Do my best. Just doing my best. That’s all I can do.”

I’ve got to ask you for a prediction, it’s the law!

“What’s everyone saying? (asks crowd). Inshallah! We’re going for a knockout.”

The public workout also saw Zhilei Zhang ahead of his bout with Filip Hrgovic, rivals Callum Smith and Mathieu Bauderlique, as well as Badou Jack, Andrew Tabiti, Rashed Belhasa, Bader Samreen, Ziyad Almaayouf and Ben Whittaker.

