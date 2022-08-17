Stream Usyk vs Joshua 2 live on DAZN
Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 final pre-fight press conference (video)

FIGHTMAG
Usyk vs Joshua 2: Heavyweight championship rematch live stream from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Reigning unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk squares off against former two-time titleholder Anthony Joshua in the twelve-round main event at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday August 20, which makes it Sunday August 21 in Australia. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Usyk vs Joshua 2 start time, how to watch, undercard

Boxing fans can watch Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 live stream on DAZN in over 190 countries, including United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, Spain, Italy, Poland and Japan.

The excluded markets are UK, Ireland, Ukraine and MENA. To live stream the fight online or watch on TV in these regions, fans should check their local providers.

The co-main event features a ten-round IBF heavyweight title eliminator between Filip Hrgovic (14-0, 12 KOs) and fellow-unbeaten contender Zhilei Zhang (24-0-1, 19 KOs). Also on the card is a twelve-round WBC light heavyweight title eliminator between Callum Smith (28-1, 20 KOs) and Mathieu Bauderlique (21-1, 12 KOs).

Get Usyk vs Joshua 2 full fight card.

Boxing

Stream boxing live on DAZN

