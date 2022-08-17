UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 features a series of MMA bouts with the Ultimate Fighting Championship belt contested at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, UT. The date and time when the fight card airs live on pay-per-view in Australia is Sunday, August 21 at 12 pm AEST.

In the five-round main event reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (20-1) defends his title against No. 2-ranked contender Leon Edwards (19-3, 1 NC). The bout is their second encounter. Usman defeated Edwards by unanimous decision after three-rounds of a non-title fight late 2015.

In the co-main event former 185-pound champion Luke Rockhold (16-5) makes his Octagon return against title challenger Paulo Costa (13-2) at middleweight. Both fighters are looking to get back on the winning path following a pair of defeats suffered in their previous bouts.

Also on the card former 145-pound champion Jose Aldo (31-7) takes on Merab Dvalishvili (14-4) at bantamweight, Alexandr Romanov (16-0) faces off Marcin Tybura (22-7) at heavyweight and Harry Hunsucker (7-5) meets Tyson Pedro (8-3) at light heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, August 21. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEST. The PPV cost is $54.95.

The preliminary card begins at 10 am AEST. The early prelims start at 8 am AEST.

UFC 278 start time in Brisbane, Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne & Sydney (AEST)

UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 start time in Brisbane, QLD, Canberra, ACT, Melbourne, VIC, Sydney, NSW and Hobart, Tasmania is scheduled for Sunday, August 21 at 12 pm AEST.

The preliminary card begins at 10 am AEST, following the early prelims kicking off at 8 am AEST.

UFC 278 Adelaide & Darwin time (ACST)

UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 start time in Adelaide, SA and Darwin, NT is scheduled for Sunday, August 21 at 11:30 am ACST.

The preliminary card begins at 9:30 am ACST, following the early preliminary card commencing at 7:30 am ACST.

UFC 278 Perth time (AWST)

UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 start time in Perth, WA is scheduled for Sunday, August 21 at 10 am AWST.

The preliminary card begins at 8 am AWST. The early preliminary card starts at 6 am AWST.

UFC 278 start time on Christmas Island (CXT)

UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 start time on Christmas Island is scheduled for Sunday, August 21 at 9 am CXT.

The preliminary card begins at 7 am CXT, following the early prelims starting at 5 am CXT.

UFC 278 fight card

The full UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards – Usman’s UFC welterweight title

Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold

Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov

Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker

Preliminary Card

Leonardo Santos vs. Jared Gordon

Yanan Wu vs. Lucie Pudilova

Sean Woodson vs. Luis Saldana

Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young

Early Preliminary Card

AJ Fletcher vs. Ange Loosa

Francisco Figueiredo vs. Amir Albazi

Qileng Aori vs. Jay Perrin

Daniel Lacerda vs. Victor Altamirano