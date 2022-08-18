Deontay Wilder has a date for his next fight, as former heavyweight champion faces Robert Helenius on Saturday, October 15 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds WBC world title eliminator. The bout serves as the main event of a four-fight card live on FOX pay-per-view. Several tickets are already available purchase through TicketNetwork.

The date when Wilder vs Helenius airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 16. Broadcast information is yet to be confirmed.

In the co-main event former IBF 168-pound titleholder Caleb Plant takes on former two-time WBC champion Anthony Dirrell. The pair meets in the twelve-round WBC super middleweight title eliminator. Two other bouts featured on the PPV card are expected to be announced shortly.

“Deontay Wilder has established himself as must-see, live or on TV, because of his incredible knockout prowess. To have him make his return to boxing against another power puncher in Robert Helenius at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, adds another element of excitement to an outstanding card,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “Caleb Plant vs. Anthony Dirrell is an old-fashioned slugfest that is sure to deliver drama with two highly-skilled fighters squaring off. With two more sensational matchups to be added to the PPV, fans that tune into FOX Sports PBC PPV or attend live at Barclays Center will be treated to an incredible night of boxing.”

Wilder vs Helenius tickets

Tickets for Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius on Saturday, October 15 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY go on sale Friday, August 19 at 10 am ET. Tickets can be purchased through seatgeek.com and barclayscenter.com, as well as in-person at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center beginning Friday at noon ET.

Pre-sale tickets are available on Thursday, August 18 from 10 am ET until 10 pm ET through seatgeek.com and barclayscenter.com with the code: BOXING (as per announcement sent out by Premier Boxing Champions).

Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius – WBC heavyweight title eliminator

One of the greatest knockout artists in boxing history, Deontay Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) is on a mission to become a two-time world heavyweight champion following a first reign that included 10 title defenses, a feat accomplished by only seven heavyweights in boxing history. The “Bronze Bomber” now returns to Barclays Center, a venue where he has fought four times and thrilled the crowd with some of his most spectacular knockouts. The 36-year-old slugger from Tuscaloosa, Alabama earned his moniker by winning bronze at the 2008 Olympics. He rejuvenated the heavyweight division when he captured the WBC belt in January 2015, becoming one of boxing’s biggest stars with an all-time heavyweight best 91.1% knockout percentage and a captivating personality to match. Coming off an epic trilogy with Tyson Fury, Wilder remains must-see television and one of the greatest fighters of this era.

“It’s been a long journey for me and as of today it continues. I thought so many times about whether I should stay out of the business or come back,” said Wilder. “Once I got my statue in my hometown and saw so many people arrive and celebrate with me and my family, to see all the emotions, grown men crying in front of their children and saying he is a real true king, made me feel like my job is not done. So, here I am once again, looking forward to returning to the ring. I am looking forward to coming to Barclays Center, a place where I have had my most devastating knockouts and a place I consider my second home. So where all my Bombzquad people at? It’s time to put on your war gear. And let’s go to work, baby. Bombzquad is back!”

Robert Helenius (30-3, 19 KOs) stamped himself as one of the world’s best heavyweights with consecutive stoppage wins over the previously unbeaten Adam Kownacki, including an October 2021 sixth-round TKO win over Kownacki in Helenius’ last outing. Born in Sweden and fighting out of Mariehamn, Finland, Helenius established himself as one of Europe’s top heavyweights prior to making his U.S. debut in 2019. The 38-year-old “Nordic Nightmare” has won six of his last seven bouts.

“It’s great to be back at Barclays Center in an even bigger fight than my last one. I’ve been waiting for this opportunity for a long time and I’m going to be ready,” said Helenius. “I’m going to produce an even bigger upset than I did with Kownacki. I’m going for the belt, so this is a fight to prepare me to achieve that goal. I can only become the best heavyweight in the world by beating the best and that’s what I intend to do on October 15.”

Caleb Plant vs Anthony Dirrell – WBC super middleweight title eliminator

The 30-year-old Caleb Plant (21-1, 12 KOs) used his sublime boxing skills to rise through the ranks of the super middleweight division. In his first world championship fight, the Ashland City, Tennessee-native Plant, who now lives and trains in Las Vegas, took the fight to veteran Jose Uzcategui and won the title in a hard-fought unanimous decision in 2019. Plant dropped the first match of his career in his last fight, losing to Canelo Alvarez in an undisputed super middleweight championship fight on November 6. He will look to rebound and get back on the world title track in a grudge match against his rival, Dirrell.

“I’m looking forward to fighting at Barclays Center for the first time,” said Plant. “I know the fight fans in Brooklyn are going to come out for this card. I’m feeling good and I’ve been in the gym working hard since my last fight. I’m going to put on an excellent performance and retire this guy.”

Anthony Dirrell (34-2, 25 KOs) is a two-time super middleweight world champion who won one of the toughest battles of his life when he beat non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2008. The 37-year-old from Flint, Michigan won his first world title with a unanimous decision victory over Sakio Bika in 2014. He lost the title the next year via majority decision to Badou Jack. He would have to wait four years for another opportunity but successfully regained it with a technical split-decision over Avni Yildirim. He lost the title again, this time on a ninth-round TKO to David Benavidez in 2019. Dirrell is coming off of a fourth-round KO victory over Marcos Hernandez in his most recent match on November 6.

“I’m real excited to be back in the ring on October 15,” said Dirrell. “I’m especially excited to be fighting at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. This is a special place for me. I fought Sakio Bika for a world title at this same venue, so I’m happy to be back. This fight means even more to me because it’s one day after my birthday, which is October 14. So I’m looking forward to giving the fans a great show, getting the big victory on FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View and then celebrating it all after.”

Wilder vs Helenius fight card

The current Wilder vs Helenius lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius, 12 rounds, heavyweight – WBC heavyweight title eliminator

Caleb Plant vs. Anthony Dirrell, 12 rounds, super middleweight – WBC super middleweight title eliminator