WBO featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete (35-1, 29 KOs) defends his title against Eduardo Baez (21-2-2, 7 KOs) in the twelve-round main event at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA on Saturday August 20, which makes it Sunday August 21 in Australia. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Navarrete vs Baez tickets can be purchased via TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

Other boxing fans can watch Emanuel Navarrete vs Eduardo Baez live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and FITE in Australia and other countries.

In the co-main event Giovani Santillan (29-0, 16 KOs) and fellow-unbeaten Julio Luna (19-0-2, 10 KOs) go to battle for ten-rounds at welterweight. Kicking off the main card, Reyes Sanchez (7-2, 3 KOs) and Nico Ali Walsh (5-0, 4 KOs) meet for a four-round rematch at middleweight.

Get Navarrete vs Baez full fight card.