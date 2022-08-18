Luis Ortiz media workout ahead of Andy Ruiz fight (video)

Top contender Luis Ortiz faces former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr in the main event live on pay-per-view from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, September 4. Ahead of the event “King Kong” hosts a media workout at Las Vegas Fight Club.

Ruiz vs Ortiz tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

Also partaking in a media workout super bantamweight Ra’eese Aleem, who faces Mike Plania on the undercard. Video is available up top.

Ruiz vs Ortiz full fight card.