Boxing

Luis Ortiz media workout ahead of Andy Ruiz fight (video)

FIGHTMAG
Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz tops live on pay-per-view from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Top contender Luis Ortiz faces former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr in the main event live on pay-per-view from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, September 4. Ahead of the event “King Kong” hosts a media workout at Las Vegas Fight Club.

Ruiz vs Ortiz tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

Also partaking in a media workout super bantamweight Ra’eese Aleem, who faces Mike Plania on the undercard. Video is available up top.

Ruiz vs Ortiz full fight card.

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

