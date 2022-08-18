Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) of Ukraine and former two-time titleholder Anthony Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) of the UK meet the championship rematch live on DAZN from King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, August 20. Ahead of the event the fighters host a final pre-fight press conference, where they previewed their upcoming showdown and came face to face.

Former undisputed cruiserweight champion Usyk claimed WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles from Joshua by unanimous decision last September in London. Check out below what they had to say at the final press conference ahead of their rematch.

Oleksandr Usyk, unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion

Oleksandr Usyk at press conference | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

“Good afternoon Saudi Arabia. First and foremost, I want to say thank you to all who made it possible for us to fight here in Saudi Arabia. Prince Khaled, thank you so much. It is very important for me, my team, my country, and I’m really happy to be here. It’s not my first time, it’s my third time in Saudi Arabia. I feel like I’m going to be here again and again.”

“We learned from each other in the first fight, but this is a continuation and the first round on Saturday will be round 13. We had enough time to study each other. We were born to compete for life, for belts, for everything. The one who does not compete, does not win. All our lives are competitions for something or somebody. That’s why we are competing. We’ve had enough time to study each other and this Saturday will be a great, great fight.”

Anthony Joshua, former two-time unified heavyweight champion

Anthony Joshua at press conference | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

“Thanks to everyone in Saudi Arabia. My friends, my team at the front there Prince Khaled, Skill Challenge and his family as well. Shout out to everyone first and foremost for taking care of us while we’ve been here. That’s it. It’s a ‘must-win’ fight. Preparations have been tough, but I like the pressure. Robert Garcia, Angel Fernandez, members of my previous team as well; they’ve been pushing me, challenging me, ensuring I stay focused, and positioning me to get the job done and emerge victorious come Saturday night.”

“This is what competition is all about; setting goals I want to achieve and being disciplined enough to follow them through. That’s competition with myself. As you mentioned with the belts, they mean something but that’s all at the end of the target. It’s not like I’m skipping the process. I’m focused on the process.”

“I’m looking forward to it. I want to compete. I’m looking forward to it. I can’t really say much else but you’ve got to have a competitive spirit. I’m prepared to do whatever it takes and I’m looking forward to competing this weekend.”

In the co-main event Filip Hrgovic and Zhang Zhilei battle it out in the final IBF heavyweight title eliminator. ALso on the card Callum Smith and Mathieu Bauderlique square off final WBC light heavyweight title eliminator.

Get Usyk vs Joshua 2 full fight card.