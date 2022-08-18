Omar Figueroa Jr vs Sergey Lipinets press conference (video)

Omar Figueroa (28-2-1, 19 KOs) faces Sergey Lipinets (16-2-1, 12 KOs) in the twelve-round WBC super lightweight title eliminator main event live on Showtime from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL on Saturday August 20, which makes it Sunday August 21 in the UK and Australia. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.
Figueroa vs Lipinets tickets can be purchased via TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.
In the co-main event unbeaten Alberto Puello (20-0, 10 KOs) and Batyr Akhmedov (9-1, 8 KOs) square off in a twelve-round battle for the vacant WBA super lightweight title. Also on the main card Roger Gutierrez (26-3-1, 20 KOs) defends his WBA super featherweight title in a twelve-rounder against Hector Luis Garcia (15-0, 10 KOs). To kick off the action, Will Madera (17-1-3, 10 KOs) meets Brandun Lee (25-0, 22 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super lightweight.
