
Boxing

Omar Figueroa Jr vs Sergey Lipinets press conference (video)

FIGHTMAG
Figueroa vs Lipinets: 12-round eliminator for WBC super lightweight title live from Hollywood, FL

Omar Figueroa (28-2-1, 19 KOs) faces Sergey Lipinets (16-2-1, 12 KOs) in the twelve-round WBC super lightweight title eliminator main event live on Showtime from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL on Saturday August 20, which makes it Sunday August 21 in the UK and Australia. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Figueroa vs Lipinets start time, how to watch, undercard

Figueroa vs Lipinets tickets can be purchased via TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

In the co-main event unbeaten Alberto Puello (20-0, 10 KOs) and Batyr Akhmedov (9-1, 8 KOs) square off in a twelve-round battle for the vacant WBA super lightweight title. Also on the main card Roger Gutierrez (26-3-1, 20 KOs) defends his WBA super featherweight title in a twelve-rounder against Hector Luis Garcia (15-0, 10 KOs). To kick off the action, Will Madera (17-1-3, 10 KOs) meets Brandun Lee (25-0, 22 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super lightweight.

Get Figueroa vs Lipinets full fight card.


BoxingNewsVideo

