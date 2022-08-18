Stream Usyk vs Joshua 2 live on DAZN
UFC

UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 pre-fight press conference (video)

UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2

UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 airs live on pay-per-view from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, UT on Saturday August 20, which makes it Sunday August 21 in the UK and Australia. Two days ahead of the event the fighters host the final press conference.

Tickets for UFC 278 can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Expected in attendance welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, No. 2-ranked challenger Leon Edwards, former middleweight titleholder Luke Rockhold, former 185-pound title challenger Paulo Costa, as well as UFC President Dana White. Video is available up top.

UFC 278 start time: How to watch Usman vs Edwards 2

MMA fans can watch UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

Get UFC 278 full fight card.

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

More
MMANewsUFCVideo

