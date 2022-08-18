UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 airs live on pay-per-view from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, UT on Saturday August 20, which makes it Sunday August 21 in the UK and Australia. Two days ahead of the event the fighters host the final press conference.

Expected in attendance welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, No. 2-ranked challenger Leon Edwards, former middleweight titleholder Luke Rockhold, former 185-pound title challenger Paulo Costa, as well as UFC President Dana White. Video is available up top.

