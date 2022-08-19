Emanuel Navarrete vs Eduardo Baez weigh-in results (video)

Emanuel Navarrete (35-1, 29 KOs) defends his WBO featherweight title against Eduardo Baez (21-2-2, 7 KOs) in the twelve-round world championship main event at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA on Saturday August 20, which makes it Sunday August 21 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Boxing fans can watch Emanuel Navarrete vs Eduardo Baez live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and FITE in Australia and other countries.

In the co-main event Giovani Santillan (29-0, 16 KOs) faces fellow-unbeaten Julio Luna (19-0-2, 10 KOs) in a ten-round welterweight battle. Kicking off the main card, Nico Ali Walsh (5-0, 4 KOs) goes up against Reyes Sanchez (7-2, 3 KOs) in a four-round middleweight rematch. Among Navarrete vs Baez undercard bouts, Omar Aguilar (24-0, 23 KOs) and Lindolfo Delgado (15-0, 13 KOs) battle it out in an eight-round all-Mexican junior welterweight match and Xavier Martinez (17-1, 11 KOs) meets Alejandro Guerrero (12-2, 9 KOs) in an eight-rounder at junior lightweight.

Navarrete vs Baez fight card

Main card

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Eduardo Baez, 12 rounds, featherweight – Navarrete’s WBO featherweight title

Giovani Santillan vs. Julio Luna, 10 rounds, welterweight

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Reyes Sanchez, 4 rounds, middleweight

Preliminary card

Lindolfo Delgado vs. Omar Alejandro Aguilar, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Yeison Vargas, 8 rounds, featherweight

Xavier Martinez vs. Alejandro Guerrero, 8 rounds, junior lightweight

Miguel Contreras vs. Josec Ruiz, 8 rounds, lightweight

Austin Brooks vs. Oliver Galicia, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Antonio Mireles vs. Kaleel Carter, 4 rounds, heavyweight