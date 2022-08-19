Stream Usyk vs Joshua 2 live on DAZN
Stream Usyk vs Joshua 2 live on DAZN
Stream Usyk vs Joshua 2 live on DAZN
Stream Usyk vs Joshua 2 live on DAZN
Search
Stream Usyk vs Joshua 2 live on DAZN
Stream Usyk vs Joshua 2 live on DAZN
Stream Usyk vs Joshua 2 live on DAZN
Stream Usyk vs Joshua 2 live on DAZN
Boxing

Emanuel Navarrete vs Eduardo Baez weigh-in results (video)

FIGHTMAG

Emanuel Navarrete defends WBO featherweight title against Eduardo Baez at Pechanga Arena San Diego

Emanuel Navarrete (35-1, 29 KOs) defends his WBO featherweight title against Eduardo Baez (21-2-2, 7 KOs) in the twelve-round world championship main event at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA on Saturday August 20, which makes it Sunday August 21 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

Boxing fans can watch Emanuel Navarrete vs Eduardo Baez live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and FITE in Australia and other countries.

In the co-main event Giovani Santillan (29-0, 16 KOs) faces fellow-unbeaten Julio Luna (19-0-2, 10 KOs) in a ten-round welterweight battle. Kicking off the main card, Nico Ali Walsh (5-0, 4 KOs) goes up against Reyes Sanchez (7-2, 3 KOs) in a four-round middleweight rematch. Among Navarrete vs Baez undercard bouts, Omar Aguilar (24-0, 23 KOs) and Lindolfo Delgado (15-0, 13 KOs) battle it out in an eight-round all-Mexican junior welterweight match and Xavier Martinez (17-1, 11 KOs) meets Alejandro Guerrero (12-2, 9 KOs) in an eight-rounder at junior lightweight.

Tickets for Navarrete vs Baez can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Get Navarrete vs Baez full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Navarrete vs Baez fight card

Main card

  • Emanuel Navarrete vs. Eduardo Baez, 12 rounds, featherweight – Navarrete’s WBO featherweight title
  • Giovani Santillan vs. Julio Luna, 10 rounds, welterweight
  • Nico Ali Walsh vs. Reyes Sanchez, 4 rounds, middleweight

Emanuel Navarrete vs Eduardo Baez start time, tickets, how to watch

Preliminary card

  • Lindolfo Delgado vs. Omar Alejandro Aguilar, 8 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Yeison Vargas, 8 rounds, featherweight
  • Xavier Martinez vs. Alejandro Guerrero, 8 rounds, junior lightweight
  • Miguel Contreras vs. Josec Ruiz, 8 rounds, lightweight
  • Austin Brooks vs. Oliver Galicia, 6 rounds, super featherweight
  • Antonio Mireles vs. Kaleel Carter, 4 rounds, heavyweight
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097