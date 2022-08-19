Stream Usyk vs Joshua 2 live on DAZN
Stream Usyk vs Joshua 2 live on DAZN
Stream Usyk vs Joshua 2 live on DAZN
Stream Usyk vs Joshua 2 live on DAZN
Search
Stream Usyk vs Joshua 2 live on DAZN
Stream Usyk vs Joshua 2 live on DAZN
Stream Usyk vs Joshua 2 live on DAZN
Stream Usyk vs Joshua 2 live on DAZN
Boxing

Floyd Schofield tops Golden Boy Fight Night on Oct 20 in Indio, CA

FIGHTMAG
Floyd Schofield next fight set to headline Golden Boy Fight Night
Floyd Schofield | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

'Kid' Austin' signs with Golden Boy

Exciting, blue-chip prospect Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield (11-0, 9 KOs) has signed a co-promotional deal with Golden Boy. The 19-year-old lightweight fighter from Austin, Texas will be co-promoted with Davies Entertainment.

Advertisements

“Being with Golden Boy Promotions is a dream come true,” said Floyd Schofield. “I get to learn from two legends – Oscar De La Hoya and Bernard Hopkins – that I studied for years. My dad always told me this was all going to happen. To see it really happen, is beyond words. Now I have to do my part and win.”

A pugilist working out of Richard Lord’s Boxing gym that has seen the likes of Jesus Chavez and James Kirkland walk through its doors, his training and sparring resume features a long list of current and up-and-coming world champions.

“The feeling of excitement to bring Floyd to Golden Boy has more than doubled after watching him ringside as he impressively debuted under our promotional banner this past month,” said Oscar De La Hoya. “With his humble charm, charisma, and dedication to become one of the top guys in the sport, we see a great deal of potential superstardom in the making.”

Schofield debuted professionally on October 9, 2020 with a skillful knockout of Richard Esquibel. Since then, he has quickly built out his undefeated, professional portfolio with a series of knockout wins. His background outside of the ring is just as impressive – Schofield and his father were formerly unhoused and lived in a shelter for months which fostered his desire to help disadvantaged individuals through community works.

Schofield will be the main event of Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN on Oct. 20 live from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino with a soon-to-be-announced opponent. More details on the show will be shared shortly.

Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNews

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097