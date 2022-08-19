Exciting, blue-chip prospect Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield (11-0, 9 KOs) has signed a co-promotional deal with Golden Boy. The 19-year-old lightweight fighter from Austin, Texas will be co-promoted with Davies Entertainment.

“Being with Golden Boy Promotions is a dream come true,” said Floyd Schofield. “I get to learn from two legends – Oscar De La Hoya and Bernard Hopkins – that I studied for years. My dad always told me this was all going to happen. To see it really happen, is beyond words. Now I have to do my part and win.”

A pugilist working out of Richard Lord’s Boxing gym that has seen the likes of Jesus Chavez and James Kirkland walk through its doors, his training and sparring resume features a long list of current and up-and-coming world champions.

“The feeling of excitement to bring Floyd to Golden Boy has more than doubled after watching him ringside as he impressively debuted under our promotional banner this past month,” said Oscar De La Hoya. “With his humble charm, charisma, and dedication to become one of the top guys in the sport, we see a great deal of potential superstardom in the making.”

Schofield debuted professionally on October 9, 2020 with a skillful knockout of Richard Esquibel. Since then, he has quickly built out his undefeated, professional portfolio with a series of knockout wins. His background outside of the ring is just as impressive – Schofield and his father were formerly unhoused and lived in a shelter for months which fostered his desire to help disadvantaged individuals through community works.

Schofield will be the main event of Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN on Oct. 20 live from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino with a soon-to-be-announced opponent. More details on the show will be shared shortly.