Kickboxing

Jamal Ben Saddik vs Benjamin Adegbuyi 2 official at Glory 81, one fighter heavy (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

Glory 81 weigh-in results

Glory 81: Ben Saddik vs Adegbuyi 2 airs live from Castello in Dusseldorf, Germany on Saturday, August 20. A day before the fight show the fighters stepped on the scales to make it official for their kickboxing bouts.

Heavyweight contenders Jamal Ben Saddik (36-8-1, 29 KO) and Benjamin Adegbuyi (35-7, 20 KO) weighed-in at 119.2 kg and 121 kg for their main event, respectively. The pair meets for the second time. Ben Saddik KO’d Adegbuyi in the first round of their Glory Heavyweight Grand Prix final late 2018.

Middleweight champion Donovan Wisse came in at 84.8 kg for his title defense against Juri De Sousa, who was 84.5 kg. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

Ahmad Mousa missed featherweight limit, showing 66.3 kg for his bout against Rafik Habiat, 64.7 kg. He forfeits a percentage of his purse and the bout proceeds as scheduled at catchweight.

Get Glory 81: Ben Saddik vs Adegbuyi 2 full fight card and weigh-in results below.

Glory 81 fight card

Main Card

  • Jamal Ben Saddik (262.8 lbs / 119.2 kg) vs. Benjamin Adegbuyi (266.8 lbs / 121 kg)
  • Donovan Wisse (186.9 lbs / 84.8 kg) vs. Juri De Sousa (186.3 lbs / 84.5 kg)
  • Nordine Mahieddine (237.4 lbs / 107.6 kg) vs. Cihad Kepenek (243.4 lbs / 110.4 kg)
  • Ahmad Mousa (146.2 lbs / 66.3 kg) vs. Rafik Habiat (142.6 lbs / 64.7 kg)
  • Stoyan Koprivlenski (154.3 lbs / 70 kg) vs. Guerric Billet (153.9 lbs / 69.8 kg)
  • Dennis Wosik (142.4 lbs / 64.6 kg) vs. Naoki Seki (142.9 lbs / 64.8 kg)

Glory 81 start time, how to watch, PPV price, Ben Saddik vs Adegbuyi 2

Preliminary Card

  • Michael Boapeah (187.4 lbs / 85 kg) vs. Florian Kroger (187 lbs / 84.8 kg)
  • Chris Wunn (154.3 lbs / 70 kg) vs. Ilias Darrazi (153.4 lbs / 69.6 kg)
More
KickboxingNewsVideo

Stream boxing live on DAZN

