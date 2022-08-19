Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 weigh-in results (video)

Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua face off in the championship rematch main event live from King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday August 20, which makes it Sunday August 21 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event Filip Hrgovic (14-0, 12 KOs) squares off against fellow-unbeaten contender Zhilei Zhang (24-0-1, 19 KOs) in a ten-round IBF heavyweight title eliminator. Also on the card Mathieu Bauderlique (21-1, 12 KOs) faces Callum Smith (28-1, 20 KOs) in a twelve-round WBC light heavyweight title eliminator.

Boxing fans can watch Usyk vs Joshua 2 live stream on DAZN.

Among other undercard bouts, Crystal Garcia Nova (10-2, 10 KOs) takes on Ramla Ali (6-0, 1 KO) in an eight-rounder at super bantamweight and Richard Rivera (21-0, 16 KOs) meets former two-division world champion Badou Jack (26-3-3) in a ten-round cruiserweight match. In addition, Daniel Lapin (5-0) faces Jozef Jurko (9-6-1, 6 KOs) in a six-rounder at light heavyweight and Jose Alatorre (0-1) battles Ziyad Almaayouf in a four-rounder at super lightweight.

Get Usyk vs Joshua 2 full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Usyk vs Joshua 2 fight card

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua, 12 rounds, heavyweight – Usyk’s unified WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles

Filip Hrgovic vs. Zhang Zhilei, 12 rounds, heavyweight – final IBF heavyweight title eliminator

Callum Smith vs. Mathieu Bauderlique, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – final WBC light heavyweight title eliminator

Ramla Ali vs. Crystal Garcia Nova, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Badou Jack vs. Richard Rivera, 10 rounds, cruiserweight

Andrew Tabiti vs. James Wilson, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Daniel Lapin vs. Jozef Jurko, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Jose Alatorre, 4 rounds, super lightweight