Omar Figueroa Jr vs Sergey Lipinets weigh-in results (video)

Former WBC lightweight champion Omar Figueroa (28-2-1, 19 KOs) meets former IBF super lightweight titleholder Sergey Lipinets (16-2-1, 12 KOs) in the twelve-round WBC super lightweight title eliminator main event live on Showtime from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL on Saturday August 20, which makes it Sunday August 21 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the twelve-round co-main event Batyr Akhmedov (9-1, 8 KOs) and unbeaten Alberto Puello (20-0, 10 KOs) battle it out for the vacant WBA super lightweight title. Also on the main card WBA super featherweight champion Roger Gutierrez (26-3-1, 20 KOs) defends his title in a twelve-rounder against Hector Luis Garcia (15-0, 10 KOs). Kicking off the action is a ten-round super lightweight bout between Brandun Lee (25-0, 22 KOs) and Will Madera (17-1-3, 10 KOs).

Tickets for Figueroa vs Lipinets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Get Figueroa vs Lipinets full fight card below.

Figueroa vs Lipinets fight card

Main Card

Omar Figueroa Jr vs. Sergey Lipinets, 12 rounds, super lightweight – WBC super lightweight title eliminator

Alberto Puello vs. Batyr Akhmedov, 12 rounds, super lightweight – for vacant WBA super lightweight title

Roger Gutierrez vs. Hector Luis Garcia, 12 rounds, super featherweight – for Gutierrez’s WBA super featherweight title

Brandun Lee vs. Will Madera, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Undercard

Lenier Pero vs. Joel Caudle, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs. Gilbert Venegas Jr, 8 rounds, middleweight

Non-televised undercard

Rau’shee Warren vs. Francisco Portillo, 8 rounds, bantamweight

Ismael Barroso vs. Fernando David Saucedo, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Atif Oberlton vs. Robert Burwell, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Miguel Angel Hernandez vs. Anthony Hannah, 6 rounds, middleweight

Michael Angeletti vs. Rafael Morel, 4 rounds, super bantamweight