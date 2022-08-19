Stream Usyk vs Joshua 2 live on DAZN
Boxing

Omar Figueroa Jr vs Sergey Lipinets weigh-in results (video)

FIGHTMAG

Figueroa vs Lipinets: 12-round eliminator for WBC super lightweight title live from Hollywood, FL

Former WBC lightweight champion Omar Figueroa (28-2-1, 19 KOs) meets former IBF super lightweight titleholder Sergey Lipinets (16-2-1, 12 KOs) in the twelve-round WBC super lightweight title eliminator main event live on Showtime from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL on Saturday August 20, which makes it Sunday August 21 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the twelve-round co-main event Batyr Akhmedov (9-1, 8 KOs) and unbeaten Alberto Puello (20-0, 10 KOs) battle it out for the vacant WBA super lightweight title. Also on the main card WBA super featherweight champion Roger Gutierrez (26-3-1, 20 KOs) defends his title in a twelve-rounder against Hector Luis Garcia (15-0, 10 KOs). Kicking off the action is a ten-round super lightweight bout between Brandun Lee (25-0, 22 KOs) and Will Madera (17-1-3, 10 KOs).

Tickets for Figueroa vs Lipinets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Get Figueroa vs Lipinets full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Figueroa vs Lipinets fight card

Main Card

  • Omar Figueroa Jr vs. Sergey Lipinets, 12 rounds, super lightweight – WBC super lightweight title eliminator
  • Alberto Puello vs. Batyr Akhmedov, 12 rounds, super lightweight – for vacant WBA super lightweight title
  • Roger Gutierrez vs. Hector Luis Garcia, 12 rounds, super featherweight – for Gutierrez’s WBA super featherweight title
  • Brandun Lee vs. Will Madera, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Omar Figueroa Jr vs Sergey Lipinets start time, tickets, how to watch

Undercard

  • Lenier Pero vs. Joel Caudle, 8 rounds, heavyweight
  • Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs. Gilbert Venegas Jr, 8 rounds, middleweight

Non-televised undercard

  • Rau’shee Warren vs. Francisco Portillo, 8 rounds, bantamweight
  • Ismael Barroso vs. Fernando David Saucedo, 8 rounds, super lightweight
  • Atif Oberlton vs. Robert Burwell, 6 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Miguel Angel Hernandez vs. Anthony Hannah, 6 rounds, middleweight
  • Michael Angeletti vs. Rafael Morel, 4 rounds, super bantamweight
BoxingNewsVideo

