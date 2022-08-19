UFC 278 weigh-in results, Usman vs Edwards 2 (video)

UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 airs live on pay-per-view from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, UT on Saturday August 20, which makes it Sunday August 21 in the UK and Australia. A day before the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

In the five-round main event welterweight champion Kamaru Usman makes the sixth defense of his 170-pound title against Leon Edwards. In the co-main event former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold returns to the Octagon to take on former 185-pound title challenger Paulo Costa.

UFC 278 tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

MMA fans can watch UFC 278 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Kayo Sports in Australia.

Get UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

UFC 278 fight card

Main Card

Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards – Usman’s UFC welterweight title

Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold

Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Yanan Wu vs. Lucie Pudilova

Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker

Preliminary Card

Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov

Leonardo Santos vs. Jared Gordon

Sean Woodson vs. Luis Saldana

Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young

Early Preliminary Card

AJ Fletcher vs. Ange Loosa

Francisco Figueiredo vs. Amir Albazi

Qileng Aori vs. Jay Perrin

Daniel Lacerda vs. Victor Altamirano