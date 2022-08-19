UFC 278 weigh-in results, Usman vs Edwards 2 (video)

UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 airs live on pay-per-view from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, UT on Saturday August 20, which makes it Sunday August 21 in the UK and Australia. A day before the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.
In the five-round main event welterweight champion Kamaru Usman makes the sixth defense of his 170-pound title against Leon Edwards. In the co-main event former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold returns to the Octagon to take on former 185-pound title challenger Paulo Costa.
Get UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.
UFC 278 fight card
Main Card
- Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards – Usman’s UFC welterweight title
- Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold
- Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili
- Yanan Wu vs. Lucie Pudilova
- Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker
Preliminary Card
- Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov
- Leonardo Santos vs. Jared Gordon
- Sean Woodson vs. Luis Saldana
- Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young
UFC 278 Australia time: How to watch Usman vs Edwards 2
Early Preliminary Card
- AJ Fletcher vs. Ange Loosa
- Francisco Figueiredo vs. Amir Albazi
- Qileng Aori vs. Jay Perrin
- Daniel Lacerda vs. Victor Altamirano