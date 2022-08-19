Stream Usyk vs Joshua 2 live on DAZN
UFC

UFC 278 weigh-in results, Usman vs Edwards 2 (video)

FIGHTMAG

UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 weigh-in live show

UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 airs live on pay-per-view from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, UT on Saturday August 20, which makes it Sunday August 21 in the UK and Australia. A day before the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

In the five-round main event welterweight champion Kamaru Usman makes the sixth defense of his 170-pound title against Leon Edwards. In the co-main event former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold returns to the Octagon to take on former 185-pound title challenger Paulo Costa.

UFC 278 tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

MMA fans can watch UFC 278 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Kayo Sports in Australia.

Get UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

UFC 278 fight card

Main Card

  • Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards – Usman’s UFC welterweight title
  • Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold
  • Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili
  • Yanan Wu vs. Lucie Pudilova
  • Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker

Preliminary Card

  • Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov
  • Leonardo Santos vs. Jared Gordon
  • Sean Woodson vs. Luis Saldana
  • Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young

UFC 278 Australia time: How to watch Usman vs Edwards 2

Early Preliminary Card

  • AJ Fletcher vs. Ange Loosa
  • Francisco Figueiredo vs. Amir Albazi
  • Qileng Aori vs. Jay Perrin
  • Daniel Lacerda vs. Victor Altamirano
MMANewsUFCVideo

