BKFC 27 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, MVP vs Perry, full card

BKFC 27: MVP vs Perry live from London

BKFC 27: MVP vs Perry airs live on pay-per-view from OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, August 20. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with several notable fighters participating. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, August 21.

In the main event Bellator MMA welterweight Michael “Venom” Page faces former UFC fighter Mike Perry (1-0). “MVP” is making his BKFC debut, while “Platinum” is in action in his second bare knuckle boxing fight. The bout is scheduled for five rounds at middleweight.

In the co-main event Joe Elmore (2-1) and Connor Tierney (6-1, 1 KO) battle it out at welterweight. Among other bouts, Sam Shewmaker (4-3-1, 2 KO) faces Mick Terrill (4-1) at heavyweight and James Lilley (1-0) takes on Tyler Goodjohn (1-1) at lightweight. The full fight card can be found below.

BKFC 25 in London was also expected to see Paige VanZant vs Charisa Sigala, but the fight was canceled early this week.

How to watch BKFC 27: MVP vs Perry live stream from London

UK and USA
Broadcast: FITE
Date: August 20
Time: 7 pm BST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Australia
Broadcast: FITE
Date: August 21
Time: 4 am AEST / 2 am AWST

BKFC 27 free live stream of prelims stars an hour prior to the main card. Video is available up top.

Stream BKFC 27 MVP vs Platinum live from London

BKFC 27 fight card

Get BKFC 27: MVP vs Perry full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

  • Michael “Venom” Page vs. Mike Perry
  • Connor Tierney vs. Joe Elmore
  • Mick Terrill vs. Sam Shewmaker
  • James Lilley vs. Tyler Goodjohn
  • Chris Fishgold vs. Jake Bostwick
  • David Round vs. Kearon Thomas
  • Dawid Zoltaszek vs. Adam Harris
  • Danny Christie vs. Terry Brazier
  • Rob Cunningham vs. Brett May
  • John Hick vs. Ellis Shepherd
  • Franco Tenaglia vs. Chas Symonds
  • Dan Vinni vs. Conan Barbaru
  • Tony Giles vs. Ash Griffiths
