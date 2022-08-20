BKFC 27: MVP vs Perry airs live on pay-per-view from OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, August 20. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with several notable fighters participating. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, August 21.

In the main event Bellator MMA welterweight Michael “Venom” Page faces former UFC fighter Mike Perry (1-0). “MVP” is making his BKFC debut, while “Platinum” is in action in his second bare knuckle boxing fight. The bout is scheduled for five rounds at middleweight.

In the co-main event Joe Elmore (2-1) and Connor Tierney (6-1, 1 KO) battle it out at welterweight. Among other bouts, Sam Shewmaker (4-3-1, 2 KO) faces Mick Terrill (4-1) at heavyweight and James Lilley (1-0) takes on Tyler Goodjohn (1-1) at lightweight. The full fight card can be found below.

BKFC 25 in London was also expected to see Paige VanZant vs Charisa Sigala, but the fight was canceled early this week.

How to watch BKFC 27: MVP vs Perry live stream from London

UK and USA

Broadcast: FITE

Date: August 20

Time: 7 pm BST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: August 21

Time: 4 am AEST / 2 am AWST

BKFC 27 free live stream of prelims stars an hour prior to the main card. Video is available up top.

BKFC 27 fight card

Get BKFC 27: MVP vs Perry full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Michael “Venom” Page vs. Mike Perry

Connor Tierney vs. Joe Elmore

Mick Terrill vs. Sam Shewmaker

James Lilley vs. Tyler Goodjohn

Chris Fishgold vs. Jake Bostwick

David Round vs. Kearon Thomas

Dawid Zoltaszek vs. Adam Harris

Danny Christie vs. Terry Brazier

Rob Cunningham vs. Brett May

John Hick vs. Ellis Shepherd

Franco Tenaglia vs. Chas Symonds

Dan Vinni vs. Conan Barbaru

Tony Giles vs. Ash Griffiths