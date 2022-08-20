Golden Boy returns to Fantasy Springs Resort Casino on Thursday, October 20 for its Thursday evening series Golden Boy Fight Night live stream on DAZN. The special night will be themed pink to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Headlining the show is newly-signed, blue-chip prospect Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield (11-0, 9 KOs) of Austin, Texas. Schofield will be looking to dazzle the crowd yet again after his impressive knockout win over former IBF Junior Bantamweight Champion Rodrigo Guerrero (26-15-2, 16 KOs) on the undercard of Ortiz vs. McKinson on Aug. 6.

“I am at a loss for words,” said Floyd Schofield. “This is a dream come true. My dad always told me this was all going to happen. To see it really happen, is beyond words. Now I have to do my part and win.”

Daniel “Bad Boy” Rosas (22-5-1, 14 KOs) will be looking to avenge his last defeat in the ring against Lamont Roach, Jr. on the undercard of Zurdo vs. Barrera last July 2021. Rosas is a two-time world title challenger and former WBO Youth Super Flyweight and WBC Caribbean Boxing Federation (CABOFE) Super Flyweight Titleholder.

“He might be very well-spoken and media trained but I am a warrior,” said Daniel Rosas. “I hope he knows that on October 20, I will be coming with everything for him.”

Schofield vs Rosas tickets

Tickets for Golden Boy Fight Night: Schofield vs Rosas on Thursday, October 20 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA go on sale Friday, August 26, 2022 at 10 am PT. Tickets are priced at $55, $45, $35 and $25 plus applicable facility fees and service charges (as per announcement sent out by the promotions).

Tickets are available at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino box office, by calling 1-800-827-2946, or by purchasing online at www.fantasyspringsresort.com.

The list of bouts featured on the Schofield vs Rosas undercard is expected to be announced shortly.