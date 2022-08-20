Stream Usyk vs Joshua 2 live on DAZN
Stream Usyk vs Joshua 2 live on DAZN
Stream Usyk vs Joshua 2 live on DAZN
Stream Usyk vs Joshua 2 live on DAZN
Search
Stream Usyk vs Joshua 2 live on DAZN
Stream Usyk vs Joshua 2 live on DAZN
Stream Usyk vs Joshua 2 live on DAZN
Stream Usyk vs Joshua 2 live on DAZN
Kickboxing

Glory 81 free live stream of prelims (video)

FIGHTMAG
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Glory 81: Ben Saddik vs Adegbuyi 2

The two-fight Glory 81: Ben Saddik vs Adegbuyi 2 preliminary card airs live stream from Castello in Dusseldorf, Germany on Saturday, August 20 leading to the main card on pay-per-view. Video is available up top.

In the main event Jamal Ben Saddik (36-8-1, 29 KO) faces fellow-heavyweight Benjamin Adegbuyi (35-7, 20 KO) the rematch. Among the prelims Florian Kroger (19-8, 6 KO) goes up against Michael Boapeah (12-2-1, 6 KO) at middleweight and Chris Wunn (33-5-1, 14 KO) takes on Ilias Darrazi (20-5-2, 6 KO) at lightweight.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
KickboxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097