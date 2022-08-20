Glory 81 free live stream of prelims (video)

The two-fight Glory 81: Ben Saddik vs Adegbuyi 2 preliminary card airs live stream from Castello in Dusseldorf, Germany on Saturday, August 20 leading to the main card on pay-per-view. Video is available up top.

In the main event Jamal Ben Saddik (36-8-1, 29 KO) faces fellow-heavyweight Benjamin Adegbuyi (35-7, 20 KO) the rematch. Among the prelims Florian Kroger (19-8, 6 KO) goes up against Michael Boapeah (12-2-1, 6 KO) at middleweight and Chris Wunn (33-5-1, 14 KO) takes on Ilias Darrazi (20-5-2, 6 KO) at lightweight.