Kickboxing event Glory 81 airs live from Castello in Dusseldorf, Germany on Saturday, August 20. On the top of fight card Jamal Ben Saddik (36-8-1, 29 KO) and Benjamin Adegbuyi (35-7, 20 KO) battle it out in the rematch. In addition, the bout serves as the heavyweight world title eliminator. Ben Saddik KO’d Adegbuyi in the opening round of their first fight in 2018.

Advertisements

In the co-main event middleweight champion Donovan Wisse (16-1, 10 KO) defends his belt against Juri De Sous (43-6-1, 20 KO). Also on the main card, Cihad Kepenek (21-6, 15 KO) takes on Nordine Mahieddin (27-14, 12 KO) at heavyweight, Ahmad Chikh Mousa (55-8-1) faces Rafik Habiat (77-7, 21 KO) at featherweight and Guerric Billet (36-5-1, 15 KO) meets Stoyan Koprivlenski (17-5, 6 KO) at lightweight. Kicking off the action, Dennis Wosik (35-8-1, 9 KO) and Naoki Seki (19-6, 10 KO) duel at featherweight.

Among the prelims, Florian Kroger (19-8, 6 KO) squares off against Michael Boapeah (12-2-1, 6 KO) at middleweight and Chris Wunn (33-5-1, 14 KO) battles Ilias Darrazi (20-5-2, 6 KO) at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Glory 81: Ben Saddik vs Adegbuyi 2

Kickboxing fans can watch Glory 81: Ben Saddik vs Adegbuyi 2 live stream on Glory Fights. The date is Saturday, August 20. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm CEST in Europe and 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the United States.

In Australia the event airs live on Sunday, August 20 at 4 am AEST.

Glory 81 free live stream of prelims starts an hour prior to the main card.

Glory 81 fight card

Get Glory 81: Ben Saddik vs Adegbuyi 2 full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Jamal Ben Saddik vs. Benjamin Adegbuyi – GLORY heavyweight title eliminator

Donovan Wisse vs. Juri De Sousa – Wisse’s GLORY middleweight title

Nordine Mahieddin vs. Cihad Kepenek

Ahmad Chikh Mousa vs. Rafik Habiat

Stoyan Koprivlenski vs. Guerric Billet

Dennis Wosik vs. Naoki Seki

Preliminary Card

Michael Boapeah vs. Florian Kroger

Chris Wunn vs. Ilias Darrazi