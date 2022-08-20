Oleksandr Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) defends his unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight belts against former two-time champion Anthony Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) in the main event live stream from King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, August 20. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds championship rematch. The current champion from Ukraine dethroned former titleholder from the UK in their bout last September in London. The date when their second fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, August 21.

In the co-main event undefeated contenders Zhilei Zhang (24-0-1, 19 KOs) of China and Filip Hrgovic (14-0, 12 KOs) of Croatia battle it out in the IBF heavyweight title eliminator. Also on the card former super middleweight champion Callum Smith (28-1, 20 KOs) of the UK goes up against Mathieu Bauderlique (21-1, 12 KOs) of France in the WBC light heavyweight title eliminator. In addition, former two-division world champion Badou Jack (26-3-3) faces Richard Rivera (21-0, 16 KOs) at cruiserweight and Ramla Ali (6-0, 1 KO) meets Crystal Garcia Nova (10-2, 10 KOs) at super bantamweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2

USA, Canada & other countries

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, August 20

Time: 1 pm ET / 10 am PT / 6 pm BST / 7 pm CET

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN and Kayo

Date: Sunday, August 21

Time: 3 am AEST / 2:30 am ACST / 1 am AWST / 12 am CXT

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Usyk vs Joshua 2 from practically anywhere.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 results

Get Usyk vs Joshua 2 full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua, 12 rounds, heavyweight – Usyk’s unified WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles

Filip Hrgovic vs. Zhang Zhilei, 12 rounds, heavyweight – final IBF heavyweight title eliminator

Callum Smith vs. Mathieu Bauderlique, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – final WBC light heavyweight title eliminator

Badou Jack vs. Richard Rivera, 10 rounds, cruiserweight

Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Jose Alatorre, 4 rounds, super lightweight

Ramla Ali vs. Crystal Garcia Nova, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Undercard

Andrew Tabiti vs. James Wilson, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Ben Whittaker vs. Petar Nosic, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Daniel Lapin vs. Jozef Jurko, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Bader Samreen vs. Fuad Tarverdi, 6 rounds, lightweight

Rashed Belhasa vs. Traycho Georgiev, 4 rounds, super welterweight