Boxing

Usyk vs Joshua 2 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, main event, undercard

Stream Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 results live from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 faceoff | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Usyk vs Joshua 2: Heavyweight championship rematch live stream from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Oleksandr Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) defends his unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight belts against former two-time champion Anthony Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) in the main event live stream from King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, August 20. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds championship rematch. The current champion from Ukraine dethroned former titleholder from the UK in their bout last September in London. The date when their second fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, August 21.

In the co-main event undefeated contenders Zhilei Zhang (24-0-1, 19 KOs) of China and Filip Hrgovic (14-0, 12 KOs) of Croatia battle it out in the IBF heavyweight title eliminator. Also on the card former super middleweight champion Callum Smith (28-1, 20 KOs) of the UK goes up against Mathieu Bauderlique (21-1, 12 KOs) of France in the WBC light heavyweight title eliminator. In addition, former two-division world champion Badou Jack (26-3-3) faces Richard Rivera (21-0, 16 KOs) at cruiserweight and Ramla Ali (6-0, 1 KO) meets Crystal Garcia Nova (10-2, 10 KOs) at super bantamweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2

USA, Canada & other countries
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, August 20
Time: 1 pm ET / 10 am PT / 6 pm BST / 7 pm CET

Australia
Broadcast: DAZN and Kayo
Date: Sunday, August 21
Time: 3 am AEST / 2:30 am ACST / 1 am AWST / 12 am CXT

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Usyk vs Joshua 2 from practically anywhere.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 results

Get Usyk vs Joshua 2 full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

  • Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua, 12 rounds, heavyweight – Usyk’s unified WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles
  • Filip Hrgovic vs. Zhang Zhilei, 12 rounds, heavyweight – final IBF heavyweight title eliminator
  • Callum Smith vs. Mathieu Bauderlique, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – final WBC light heavyweight title eliminator
  • Badou Jack vs. Richard Rivera, 10 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Jose Alatorre, 4 rounds, super lightweight
  • Ramla Ali vs. Crystal Garcia Nova, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Undercard

  • Andrew Tabiti vs. James Wilson, 8 rounds, heavyweight
  • Ben Whittaker vs. Petar Nosic, 6 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Daniel Lapin vs. Jozef Jurko, 8 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Bader Samreen vs. Fuad Tarverdi, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Rashed Belhasa vs. Traycho Georgiev, 4 rounds, super welterweight
