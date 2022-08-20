Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 “Before The Bell” undercard airs live stream from King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia leading to the main card on DAZN. Video is available up top.

Among the bouts Ben Whittaker faces Petar Nosic and Daniel Lapin meets Jozef Jurko at light heavyweight, Bader Samreen takes on Fuad Tarverdi at lightweight and Rashed Belhasa duels Traycho Georgiev at super welterweight. In addition, Andrew Tabiti and James Wilson square off at heavyweight.

