Stream Usyk vs Joshua 2 live on DAZN
Stream Usyk vs Joshua 2 live on DAZN
Stream Usyk vs Joshua 2 live on DAZN
Stream Usyk vs Joshua 2 live on DAZN
Search
Stream Usyk vs Joshua 2 live on DAZN
Stream Usyk vs Joshua 2 live on DAZN
Stream Usyk vs Joshua 2 live on DAZN
Stream Usyk vs Joshua 2 live on DAZN
Boxing

Omar Figueroa Jr vs Sergey Lipinets free live stream of prelims (video)

FIGHTMAG
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Showtime Championship Boxing

The two-fight Omar Figueroa Jr vs Sergey Lipinets undercard airs live stream from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL on Saturday, August 20 leading to the main card live on Showtime. Among the bouts, Joel Caudle (9-6-2, 6 KOs) of Raleigh, NC faces unbeaten Lenier Pero (7-0, 4 KOs) of Cuba in an eight-rounder at heavyweight. In addition, Gilbert Venegas Jr (11-1, 7 KOs) of East Moline, IL goes up against undefeated Fiodor Czerkaszyn (19-0, 12 KOs) of Poland in an eight-rounder at middleweight.

The start time is scheduled for 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT. Live stream is available up top (US only).

Boxing fans outside the United States can watch Figueroa vs Lipinets live on Showtime via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, from practically anywhere.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097