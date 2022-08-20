The two-fight Omar Figueroa Jr vs Sergey Lipinets undercard airs live stream from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL on Saturday, August 20 leading to the main card live on Showtime. Among the bouts, Joel Caudle (9-6-2, 6 KOs) of Raleigh, NC faces unbeaten Lenier Pero (7-0, 4 KOs) of Cuba in an eight-rounder at heavyweight. In addition, Gilbert Venegas Jr (11-1, 7 KOs) of East Moline, IL goes up against undefeated Fiodor Czerkaszyn (19-0, 12 KOs) of Poland in an eight-rounder at middleweight.

The start time is scheduled for 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT. Live stream is available up top (US only).

Boxing fans outside the United States can watch Figueroa vs Lipinets live on Showtime via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, from practically anywhere.