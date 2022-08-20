PFL 9: Harrison vs Jindrova airs live from Copper Box Arena in London, Wales on Saturday August 20, which makes it Sunday August 21 in Australia. The fight card features 2022 Season Playoffs in the women’s lightweight and featherweight classes.
In the main event undefeated two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison of the US faces off Martina Jindrova of Czech Republic in a women’s lightweight semifinals bout. In the co-main event Chris Wade of the US takes on London’s own Brendan Loughnane in a semifinal bout in the featherweight division.
Also on the card top-seeded Larissa Pacheco of Brazil meets fourth-seeded Olena Kolesnyk of Ukraine in the other women’s lightweight semifinal and second-seeded Ryoji Kudo of Japan battles Bubba Jenkins of the US in the other featherweight semifinal matchup. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch PFL 9: Harrison vs Jindrova
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, August 20
Time: 1 pm ET / 10 am PT
Australia
Broadcast: Stan
Date: Sunday, August 21
Time: 2:30 am AEST
PFL 9 – 2022 Playoffs results
Get PFL 9: Harrison vs Jindrova full fight card below and stay tuned for results.
Main Card
- Kayla Harrison vs. Martina Jindrova
- Chris Wade vs. Brendan Loughnane
- Larissa Pacheco vs. Olena Kolesnyk
- Ryoji Kudo vs. Bubba Jenkins
- Dakota Ditcheva vs. Hassna Jaber
- Simeon Powell vs. Joao Paulo Fagundes
Preliminary Card
- Omar Hussein vs. Alexandr Chizov
- Stuart Austin vs. Sofiane Boukichou
Postliminary card
- Zebenzui Ruiz vs. Raphael Uchegbu
- Marcin Held vs. Myles Price
- Louie Sutherland vs. Abraham Bably
- Tayo Odunjo vs. Magnus Iversen
- Ali Taleb vs. Darius Mafi