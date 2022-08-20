PFL 9: Harrison vs Jindrova airs live from Copper Box Arena in London, Wales on Saturday August 20, which makes it Sunday August 21 in Australia. The fight card features 2022 Season Playoffs in the women’s lightweight and featherweight classes.

In the main event undefeated two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison of the US faces off Martina Jindrova of Czech Republic in a women’s lightweight semifinals bout. In the co-main event Chris Wade of the US takes on London’s own Brendan Loughnane in a semifinal bout in the featherweight division.

Also on the card top-seeded Larissa Pacheco of Brazil meets fourth-seeded Olena Kolesnyk of Ukraine in the other women’s lightweight semifinal and second-seeded Ryoji Kudo of Japan battles Bubba Jenkins of the US in the other featherweight semifinal matchup. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch PFL 9: Harrison vs Jindrova

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, August 20

Time: 1 pm ET / 10 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: Stan

Date: Sunday, August 21

Time: 2:30 am AEST

PFL 9 – 2022 Playoffs results

Get PFL 9: Harrison vs Jindrova full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Kayla Harrison vs. Martina Jindrova

Chris Wade vs. Brendan Loughnane

Larissa Pacheco vs. Olena Kolesnyk

Ryoji Kudo vs. Bubba Jenkins

Dakota Ditcheva vs. Hassna Jaber

Simeon Powell vs. Joao Paulo Fagundes

Preliminary Card

Omar Hussein vs. Alexandr Chizov

Stuart Austin vs. Sofiane Boukichou

Postliminary card

Zebenzui Ruiz vs. Raphael Uchegbu

Marcin Held vs. Myles Price

Louie Sutherland vs. Abraham Bably

Tayo Odunjo vs. Magnus Iversen

Ali Taleb vs. Darius Mafi