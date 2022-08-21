Search
Emanuel Navarrete vs Eduardo Baez full fight video highlights

FIGHTMAG

Emanuel Navarrete retains WBO featherweight title by KO against Eduardo Baez in San Diego

Emanuel Navarrete (36-1, 30 KOs) came out on top when he faced Eduardo Baez (21-3-2, 7 KOs) in the main event at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA on Saturday, August 20. The contest featured WBO featherweight champion defending his belt against his Mexican compatriot in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout.

The champion retained his belt securing the victory by knockout in the sixth round with big body shot.

“I expected a fight like this,” Navarrete said post-win. “I never underestimated Eduardo Baez. I knew that he was an excellent fighter and the fact that he hit pretty hard. It was a lot more complicated than I anticipated.”

“But then came that shot, and I was able to finish him. That’s a very Mexican punch. It comes with my blood.”

“And you can see, I don’t throw a perfect left hook like you’re used to seeing. But this one came out perfect for me. And you saw the result because not many guys can take that shot.”

Navarrete had not fought for more than 10 months, his longest layoff since winning his first world title in December 2018. Check out the fight highlights up top.

Get Navarrete vs Baez full fight card results.

