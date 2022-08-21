Heavyweight Jamal Ben Saddik came out on top when he faced old rival Benjamin Adegbuyi in the main event at Glory 81 live from Castello in Dusseldorf, Germany on Saturday, August 20. The world title eliminator ended at 2 minutes and 34 seconds into the opening round after the Belgian-Moroccan kickboxer dropped his opponent from Romania with a series of heavy punches.

With the victory by knockout in the first round Ben Saddik improved to 37-8-1, 30 KO. Adegbuyi dropped to 35-8, 20 KO.

In addition, the bout was their second encounter. The pair first met in December 2018 in Rotterdam, Holland, where Ben Saddik similarly defeated Adegbuyi to take all Glory Heavyweight Grand Prix.

In the co-main event middleweight champion Donovan Wisse scored a unanimous decision against Juri De Sousa to retain his title.

