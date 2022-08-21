Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards squared off in the main event of UFC 278 live on pay-per-view from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, UT on Saturday, August 20 which made it Sunday August 21 in Australia. The contest featured welterweight champion making the sixth defense of his 170-pound belt against No. 2-ranked contender. In addition, the pair met for the second time.

Usman defeated Edwards by unanimous decision after three rounds of their non-title bout late 2015. Their scheduled for five rounds second encounter, with the championship belt at stake, didn’t go a full distance. Edwards claimed the win and the strap, as well as too the revenge, by knockout with a devastating left kick to the head. The fight ended at 4 minutes and five seconds into the fifth round.

Edwards improved to 20-3 and became a new UFC middleweight champion. Kamaru Usman dropped to 20-2 and failed to retain the title.

Check out Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards 2 full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Usman vs Edwards 2 full fight video highlights

