Michael ‘Venom’ Page vs Mike Perry full fight video highlights

Michael “Venom” Page and Mike Perry squared off in the headliner of BKFC 27 live from OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, August 20. The contest featured Bellator MMA welterweight making his bare knuckle boxing debut against former UFC fighter.

A highly anticipated five-round middleweight showdown went on for six rounds. After the first five rounds resulted in a split draw, the pair battled it out for two extra minutes ending the fight in a majority decision in favor of “Platinum”.

With the victory Mike Perry improves his bare knuckle boxing record to 2-0. Michael Page fails his BKFC debut and drops to 0-1.

Check out MVP vs Perry full fight video highlights below and up top.

MVP vs Perry full fight video highlights

Here comes “Platinum” Perry.

“MVP” makes his ring walk.

Will Venom strike with another highlight reel finish? Here comes MVP! #BKFC27 pic.twitter.com/aKYVhF1f61 — FITE (@FiteTV) August 20, 2022

“MVP” makes BKFC debut.

Let’s go.

Flying fists.

Does Perry have a broken jaw? He lands on MVP! #BKFC27 pic.twitter.com/N78U4pCoeL — FITE (@FiteTV) August 20, 2022

Final round.

Perry looking to land in the final seconds of the fight. #BKFC27 pic.twitter.com/LkjbfgJd3v — FITE (@FiteTV) August 20, 2022

One more.

It’s finally all over.

Verdict.

Post-fight.

