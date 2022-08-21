Nico Ali Walsh KO’s Reyes Sanchez in rematch (video)

Las Vegas based Nico Ali Walsh (6-0, 5 KOs) stopped Reyes Sanchez (7-3, 3 KOs) of Topeka, Kansas in their rematch on Saturday, August 20. The middleweight battle kicked off the main card topped by Emanuel Navarrete vs Eduardo Baez live from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA.

Nearly 50 years after his grandfather fought in this same venue, Ali Walsh made an emphatic statement. Ali Walsh, who struggled to defeat Sanchez by majority decision last December, knocked out Sanchez with a left hook to the body in the second round of their scheduled for four matchup. It was the first fight for Ali Walsh with his new head trainer, Kay Koroma, and the new pairing paid dividends.

“I feel amazing,” Ali Walsh said post-fight. “This was a special win because it was a rematch.”

“It’s everything I’ve been working towards. My hard work is now showing in the ring. I want everyone to see that it’s a new me. It was so gratifying.”

“Timothy Bradley called it in the fighter meetings yesterday. It was a beautiful shot. It was the shot I was looking for. It was the shot I was dreaming about, and it happened because I worked so hard for it.”

