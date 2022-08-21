Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua squared off in the main event live from from King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, August 20. The contest featured former undisputed cruiserweight champion and current heavyweight titleholder of Ukraine defending his unified WBA, WBO and IBF belts against former two-time unified heavyweight champion of the UK.

Usyk dethroned Joshua by unanimous decision in their first bout last September in London. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship rematch also went the distance.

One judge scored the fight 115-113 in favor of Joshua. Another judge gave the same to Usyk. The third judge had it 116-112 for the current champion, who, as a result, took the victory by split decision.

Ultimately, Oleksandr Usyk made the first successful defense of his unfired heavyweight titles and remained undefeated. He improved to 20-0, 13 KOs. Anthony Joshua failed his attempt to reclaim the belts and dropped to 24-3, 22 KOs.

Check out Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 full fight video highlights below.

Usyk vs Joshua 2 full fight video highlights

Anthony Joshua makes his ring walk.

Here comes Oleksandr Usyk.

Atmosphere.

Flying fists.

Verdict.

Post-fight.

