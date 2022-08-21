Stream Usyk vs Joshua 2 live on DAZN
Stream Usyk vs Joshua 2 live on DAZN
Stream Usyk vs Joshua 2 live on DAZN
Stream Usyk vs Joshua 2 live on DAZN
Search
Stream Usyk vs Joshua 2 live on DAZN
Stream Usyk vs Joshua 2 live on DAZN
Stream Usyk vs Joshua 2 live on DAZN
Stream Usyk vs Joshua 2 live on DAZN
Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 full fight video highlights

FIGHTMAG
Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2
Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Unified heavyweight championship rematch ends in split decision

Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua squared off in the main event live from from King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, August 20. The contest featured former undisputed cruiserweight champion and current heavyweight titleholder of Ukraine defending his unified WBA, WBO and IBF belts against former two-time unified heavyweight champion of the UK.

Advertisements

Usyk dethroned Joshua by unanimous decision in their first bout last September in London. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship rematch also went the distance.

One judge scored the fight 115-113 in favor of Joshua. Another judge gave the same to Usyk. The third judge had it 116-112 for the current champion, who, as a result, took the victory by split decision.

Ultimately, Oleksandr Usyk made the first successful defense of his unfired heavyweight titles and remained undefeated. He improved to 20-0, 13 KOs. Anthony Joshua failed his attempt to reclaim the belts and dropped to 24-3, 22 KOs.

Check out Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 full fight video highlights below.

Some of the clips below might be restricted by location. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, might be helpful to watch from practically any location.

Usyk vs Joshua 2 full fight video highlights

Anthony Joshua makes his ring walk.

Here comes Oleksandr Usyk.

Atmosphere.

Flying fists.

Verdict.

Post-fight.

Get Usyk vs Joshua 2 full fight card results.

Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097